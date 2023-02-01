1A - fair 1.jpg

Coffee County Fairest of the Fair Addison Welch accepts the Coffee County Fair’s award for 2022 Most Improved Fair during the recent 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention.

 Rebecca Welch photo

The 165th exposition of the Coffee County Fair caught the eyes of the state judges as they named the Coffee County Fair the Most Improved during 2022.

The honor was one of several earned by local fairs as Lincoln County was also given Most Improved in their class while the Warren County Fair, one of the only free fairs remaining in the state, earned second place in Best Fair in its class.

Tags

Recommended for you