National Day of Prayer 2023

Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard is joined by State Rep. Janice Bowling to offer prayers for leaders in government during the city’s National Day of Prayer celebrations Thursday, May 4 at the historic Coffee County Courthouse.

 Nathan Havenner photo

A group of about 100 people gathered in front of the historic Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester town square for the community’s annual observance of the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 4.

National Day of Prayer originated in 1952, and was created by a joint-resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman. In 1988, the law was amended by President Ronald Reagan, designating the first Thursday in May as National Day of Prayer. Today, communities throughout the nation observe the event each year.