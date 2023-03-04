Sunrise Rotary Come to the Table

Sunrise Rotary President Kathy Rose awarded Come to the Table co-founder Gloria Damron with a Community Paul Harris Fellow designation for her service to the rotary club and as an acknowledgment for her service to the community.

 Photo provided

Local business owner and co-founder of the nonprofit Come to the Table (CTTT), Gloria Damron, has been recognized by Sunrise Rotary for her local philanthropic work. Damron has been designated as a Community Paul Harris Fellow by the local group.

“The Paul Harris Fellow designation recognizes Rotarians who have contributed $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. This money is returned to communities through grants for local Rotary projects,” says Sunrise President Kathy Rose. “Projects in Tullahoma that have been funded through these grants include Rocket Park at Frazier McEwen, the disc golf course at East Middle [School], and support of Blue Monarch.”