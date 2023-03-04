Sunrise Rotary President Kathy Rose awarded Come to the Table co-founder Gloria Damron with a Community Paul Harris Fellow designation for her service to the rotary club and as an acknowledgment for her service to the community.
Local business owner and co-founder of the nonprofit Come to the Table (CTTT), Gloria Damron, has been recognized by Sunrise Rotary for her local philanthropic work. Damron has been designated as a Community Paul Harris Fellow by the local group.
“The Paul Harris Fellow designation recognizes Rotarians who have contributed $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. This money is returned to communities through grants for local Rotary projects,” says Sunrise President Kathy Rose. “Projects in Tullahoma that have been funded through these grants include Rocket Park at Frazier McEwen, the disc golf course at East Middle [School], and support of Blue Monarch.”
The rotary also allows its clubs to award the Paul Harris designation to local community members who exemplify the principles of the organization. The local club makes a contribution in the name of these individuals.
“Gloria Damron exemplifies the rotary motto: ‘Service Above Self,’” Rose said. “She has fed thousands through her Come to the Table nonprofit. She is a blessing to this community, and Sunrise Rotary is proud to recognize her through this contribution to the Rotary Foundation.”
This is not the first acknowledgment of the work done in the community by CTTT and its members. In 2022, CTTT was one of three finalists for consideration for the 36th Annual Mary Catherine Strobel Awards for Group Volunteer Service, running against two Nashville-based organizations.
According to the bio submitted for award consideration, the efforts of the volunteers and founders of CTTT to meet the emotional needs of their visitors set them apart from other community care organizations.
“[Gloria] and I began the ministry in January 2019, hoping to feed the hungry in our community a hot meal one night each week. Together we are making a difference in the lives of 100-plus each week,” Jennifer said in the submitted bio. “We laugh together, pray together and share life together. It is about more than feeding their bodies; it is about feeding their souls and sharing hope with them.”
CTTT TN is a faith based 501c3 non-profit community organization established in January 2019 by Jennifer Ray, teaming up with Gloria Damron at Damron’s Restaurant.
According to the organization’s website, their vision was to help the community with physical, emotional and spiritual support, with over 5,500 hot meals having been served per year, to date.
“This has been my dream – to have a shelter for people that need it,” Damron said in an interview with The News at the organization’s launch. “On this side of town, I see a lot of hungry kids every day. Most of our clientele are children without parents. They want not only the meal – they want the interaction with people that will talk with them and recognize them each week – and that’s really the most important thing.”
Every Tuesday at 4:45-6:00 p.m., CTTT volunteers, together with Damron’s Restaurant, located at 714 E. Lincoln St in Tullahoma, TN, offer a hot meal to anyone who comes by. The menu varies from week to week and is provided from donations made by churches, individuals and community organizations.
CTTT TN’s main goal is to help with food insecurity, and they feed between 600 – 900 people in need every month. This project is supported by private individuals, some local churches, and some civic groups. The average cost per meal is estimated at $4. The organization relies solely on donations from both individuals and business to be successful.