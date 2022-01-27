The non-profit “Come to the Table” will be celebrating three years of existence during the month of January. Its two founders, Gloria Damron and Jennifer Ray, are so happy that this endeavor is alive and well and still going strong. This project serves a free hot meal every Tuesday to anyone who would like to come between 5-6 p.m. The number served each week ranges between 95-150 guests. They are babes in arms, the elderly, and all ages in between.
What is interesting is that it is a purely volunteer operation. There are regular volunteers who are there every week, but often there are extra volunteers from the local churches, ball teams, and civic organizations. Two of the volunteers take 25 meals weekly to Autumn Manor in addition to the meals served at Damron’s Restaurant. The meal served is a set menu which varies from week to week. Guests can choose their drink of choice and enjoy a dessert as well.
The guests who come are mostly regular guests, but new guests are always welcomed. Some mingle while some family units all sit together. Those who volunteer regularly get to know the regulars and are always ready to lend an ear if the guests want to talk. Children love to talk about their school day and what they learned that day. One of the volunteers jokes with the kids and teases them, and they love it when he visits at their table. Some of the guests come in work weary but always seem refreshed after their meal. Their step is a little lighter when they leave than when they entered.
This project is supported by private individuals, some local churches, and some civic groups. The average cost per meal is estimated at $4. To help with this cost, the volunteers will be hosting a spaghetti dinner on Thursday, Jan. 27, starting at 6 p.m. The cost is $10/person and can be served in or taken out. Tickets can be purchased ahead or at the door.
Should you want to have an enriching experience, come and volunteer on Tuesday evenings. Your heart will be touched and help you to see the great needs in our community. More than the nourishment that is given is the encouragement and friendship that is shared with each guest. The volunteers often receive more than they give.