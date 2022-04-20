Tullahoma once again has made an honorable name for itself. One of its well-known charities, Come to the Table, which provides a free hot meal every Tuesday night at Damron’s Restaurant, was nominated for a reward from Hands on Nashville through its Mary Catherine Strobel Awards. And it is one of three finalists competing against two other finalists, both of whom are Nashville programs.
The Come to the Table Program was started three years ago by Gloria Damron and Jennifer Ray. It is a Christian based program where any individual can come for a hot meal on Tuesday night between 4:45 and 6 p.m. Many of the guests are looking not only for a meal but for some friendship, companionship and conversation. Some just need a listening ear where they can share what has been happening in their lives. The menu varies from week to week and is provided from donations made by churches, individuals and community organizations.
If you are wondering how you can help, you can help Come to the Table be the big winner by voting for them daily until April 30. The way to do this is to go online to www.hon.org and then click on the 2022 Strobel Award finalist link. Then, scroll down to the Group Volunteer Service Category and read about Come to the Table and then scroll to the bottom of the page, fill in your email address and then scroll down to the group volunteer service award and VOTE for Come to the Table. After that, tap on Submit Your Vote at the bottom of the page. Please help us to bring another award to Tullahoma so Middle Tennessee will realize once again what a great and caring community we have.