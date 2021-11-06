The history of Camp Forrest is a story that continues to unfold as more is learned about the prisoner of war camp.
Camp Forrest was a World War II induction, training and POW facility located on approximately 80,000 acres outside of Tullahoma. The installation was a self-sustaining city where over 70,000 soldiers were stationed and approximately 12,000 civilians were employed throughout World War II.
In 1942, the camp transitioned to an enemy alien internment camp and was one of the first civilian internment camps in the United States. By the middle of 1943, it transitioned into a POW camp and housed primarily German and Italian prisoners. During peak operation, Camp Forrest housed an average of 20,480 POWs. After the war ended, the base was decommissioned and dismantled. By 1951, the base was recommissioned and expanded into the U.S. Air Force's Arnold Engineering Development Complex.
Overseeing the transition was the new commander of the POW camp, Col. Russell S. Wolfe.
Wolfe was born in 1891 in Lawrenceburg, South Carolina, where he was one of four brothers. When he graduated from Clemson University in 1911, he joined the South Carolina National Guard where he served as a bandsman and as an explosive expert. According to his son Lt. Col. Russell S. Wolfe, Jr., he was a sergeant in the 2nd South Carolina infantry where he was also a part of a local company - Edisto Rifles. Wolfe’s infantry was part of the Punitive Expedition in 1916 as an assistant band leader. Wolfe did not want the position as he wanted to participate in the fight but was told by his regimental commander that it would be a great morale boost for the unit. He and the rest of the band were held with such high regard they were selected to play for a dance honoring Gen. Pershing and his command when they returned from Mexico.
It was not too long before he and the 2nd infantry were deployed to France during WWI where he served in the Meuse-Argonne offensive under Commander Alvin York, where he nearly died on the battlefield.
“He was gassed multiple times, he almost died of influenza,” Wolfe Jr. said. “His brother named his son after him because the family didn’t believe he would return from France.”
Fortunately, he was able to be nursed back to health and recovered. He was offered a Captain’s seat but he turned it down as he returned home to be with his mother before she passed away due to illness. While he did leave, he was still part of the reserves as a member of the 82nd division. By 1927 he was made Major and later a Lt. Col. In the late 1930’s he commanded various units including the 327th infantry, part of the 82nd division, which later went to become the 101st division.
Wolfe was soon activated back to service in 1940 where he commanded an army battalion in Louisiana and was hoping for a return overseas, yet according to Wolfe Jr., there was a lot of competition between the army and reserves for spots. Despite his age, his son said Wolfe was still physically fit where he can grab a hold of a table and do a handstand.
While Wolfe Jr. said he wasn’t sure how it came to be, his father was sent to Camp Forrest originally as an inspector during the transition of enemy alien internment camp to a POW camp. Yet, when eventually arrived in early 1943, he took over as commander and managed the transition. When he was getting ready to go, his first wife died suddenly and it was just him and his 15-year old daughter, Bessie Wolfe Hill, while on active duty.
“He was devastated, but my sister wanted him to continue with active duty and she told him that,” Wolfe Jr. said. “He wanted to continue to serve so they had to suck it up.”
According to Hill, she stayed in Monteagle with family friends during the summer of 1943, as they had a daughter her age, and she recalled visiting him one time at the camp for lunch.
“He said he put out an order before we came that the prisoners, they should be well clothed because there were two girls coming to camp,” Hill said. “They were clothed when we went by.”
Wolfe Jr. said it was a major effort for the transition to take place as they had to get about 800 internees out to prepare for German POWs, where a good portion was dedicated to finding Nazi soldiers.
“A lot of his early efforts was to separate the hardcore Nazis from the Austrians, the Pols and the Germans who were not Nazis. It was quite a handful in the initial days setting up those camps,” Wolf Jr. said.
When the war ended and the camp was decommissioned, the Wolfe children said he continued to serve as a patriot until he retired in 1951, a year before Wolfe Jr. was born. While he retired from active duty, he continued to do blasting work as well as selling daylilies well up to his death at 97 in 1988.
“He was loved by all of us,” Wolfe’s son said.
His children said their father would tell them stories about his time at Camp Forrest, where Hill described Wolfe as a “great storyteller” and wished she could tell stories like him. His son recalled meeting a man who talked to his father when he was younger. After the man left, Wolfe told his son that the man was one of the POWs at Camp Forrest.
Inspired by his father but never pushed, Wolfe Jr. would later go on to serve in the military and obtained the rank of Lt. Col. He served in the military for 28 years, during which he turned to his father for advice and his dad visited him while he was at West Point and enjoyed himself.
“He was very proud of me and I was always proud of him,” Wolfe Jr. said.
Both Hill and Wolfe Jr. were excited to see pictures of the Camp Forrest exhibit held at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, curated by Camp Forrest author Dr. Elizabeth Taylor. They shared the sentiment that the history and legacy of Camp Forrest continues to draw fasciation even though it only existed for a short period of time.
“I think it is good because Camp Forrest only existed for five years. It was there and then it was gone,” Wolfe Jr. said. “I think Camp Forrest, even though it’s gone, lived on in the memories of people of Tullahoma and other people who lived there.”
“I think it’s great they are keeping that memory alive, of what happened during the war and how things were,” Hill said. “I was 14 and I probably didn’t take it as seriously as I should have. I’m delighted they’re still interested and keeping it alive.”
For more about Camp Forrest visit campforrest.com or contact Taylor at info@campforrest.com.