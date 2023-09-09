3A - Arnold personnel.jpeg

Several local organizations were recipients of a distribution of household cleaning items from Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base..

Nine hundred and seventy-two bottles of toilet bowl cleaner along with 504 cans of furniture polish were distributed on Aug. 16 to local organizations in Coffee, Warren, Cannon, and Bedford counties. These items, though no longer able to be used at AEDC due to expiry dates, were able to be put to beneficial use by local organizations.

