Get Fit Tullahoma Thursday Walk Group: Join the Get Fit Tullahoma Thursday Walk Group every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Tullahoma High School track. Group walks will last for one hour. Any and all are invited to join.
Pharmory Rx Ribbon Cutting: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, for the ribbon cutting of Pharmory Rx, located at 1940 N. Jackson St. Ste 200.
August Lunch and Learn: Come to D.W. Wilson Community Center, 201 N. Collins St., at 11:45 Friday, Aug. 27, to meet Sterling Howard, former Tomb Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider for the 100th anniversary of the tomb. Cost is $9 per person, which includes lunch, and reservations are required. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., with program to follow at noon. Call 455-1121 to reserve your spot.
Join Our Quest to End Child Abuse Mural Event: The Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center invites the community to attend the Join Our Quest even set for 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Manchester Soccer Complex. Murals, vendors, arts, crafts, food, music and more will be available. Children will paint their own masterpieces to be displayed at the Manchester Arts Center Sept. 10 and 11.
Humane Society Adoption Event: Come to PetSmart Tullahoma, 1600 N. Jackson St. Suite #310, to meet and adopt available dogs and kittens from Coffee County Humane Society fosters from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28. Donations also appreciated during this time. Proceeds benefit the dog and kitten adoption program.
CCDP Reorganization Convention: The Coffee County Democratic Party will vote on its next county party leaders and executive committee members Saturday, Aug. 28. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with elections to follow at 10 a.m. A current photo ID and voter registration card are needed to participate. Held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza Community Room, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester, 37355-2425.
HOSC 26th Birthday Bash: Since we missed the 25th year due to COVID, join the Hands-On Science Center all day Saturday, Aug. 28 for its 26th birthday bash! Enjoy free admission, crafts, games and hourly science shows. Other fundraising activities include face painting, food for sale and more. Be sure to come on out and enjoy this one. HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd. in Tullahoma.
Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen: The second monthly meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 in the board chambers room of Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St.
Coffee County Humane Society: The monthly meeting of the Coffee County Humane Society will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 in the Community Room of the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester. New members welcome.
Grant Family Reunion: The Grant family will have its reunion at Tims Ford State Park starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Dish to pass. More info, contact Don Grant at 931-273-8297.
4th Annual Stan McNabb Collision Center Charity Car Show: Car enthusiasts are invited to gather from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and do what they love while helping give back to HorsePlay, Inc. Food, bounce houses, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle are on the agenda for the evening. Located at 2264 N. Jackson St., Normandy, 37360-3137.
Bethany Church Homecoming: Bethany Church and Cemetery will hold its Homecoming Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Jack Hice will speak. Special singing and lunch to follow service. Located at 2754 Riley Creek Road. Those who cannot attend may mail a donation to Bethany Cemetery Fund c/o Debbie Crownover, 143 Crownover Lane, Normandy, TN 37360.
TEDxTullahoma 2021: TEDxTullahoma returns in 2021! Taking place at the University of Tennessee Space Institute Saturday, Sept. 11, TEDxTullahoma will feature speakers from all walks of life to speak on the subject of how small things can make a huge impact. A $35 ticket grants attendees access to the full day of events, including a 9:30 a.m. coffee service before the first speaker at 10 a.m. Lunch is included in the cost of the ticket. Visit Eventbrite for tickets. Contact Robin Dunn at robinsdunn@gmail.com for special accommodations or information.
Coffee County Patriot Rally: Join the Coffee County Republican Party to meet Tullahoma’s elected representatives and candidates for local offices. Keynote speaker will be U.S. Rep. John Rose. Food vendors will be available. Begins at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Harris Rackler FOP Lodge, 5077 Old Manchester Highway, Tullahoma.
