4theWIN Ribbon Cutting: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at 110 W. Lincoln St. for a ribbon cutting for 4theWIN Cigar Shop & Lounge.
Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission: The monthly meeting of the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission will take place at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, inside the board chambers room at Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St.
Tullahoma City Schools: The monthly meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the school administration building, 510 S. Jackson St. The board will honor teachers receiving tenure at this meeting.
HOSC Virtual Classroom presents Scent Science: Join the Hands-On Science Center from 4:30—5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 for an interactive online program about noses and how the smells around us can affect us. Ask questions and have fun learning from the comfort of your own home.
Think Tullahoma 2040 Community Meetings: Four separate community meetings for the city of Tullahoma’s comprehensive development plan will take place from 5—7:30 p.m. in all four quadrants of the city. Meetings will be Monday, Aug. 23 at Robert E. Lee Elementary School; Tuesday, Aug. 24 at East Lincoln Elementary School; Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School; Aug. 26 at Bel-Aire Elementary School. For more information, visit www.tullahomatn.gov/thinktullahoma2040.
SNAP Presentation: A SNAP presentation (food stamps) will be held at the Coffee County Senior Center, 410 N. Collins St., at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Presentation is designed for those 60 and older. Those unable to attend can call 931-379-2955 at South Central Tennessee Development District.
August Chamber Coffee: The August coffee for the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Hands-On Science Center, 101 Mitchell Blvd. Tullahoma.
HOSC 26th Birthday Bash: Since we missed the 25th year due to COVID, join the Hands-On Science Center all day Saturday, Aug. 28 for its 26th birthday bash! Enjoy free admission, crafts, games and hourly science shows. Other fundraising activities include face painting, food for sale and more. Be sure to come on out and enjoy this one. HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd. in Tullahoma.
Bethany Church Homecoming: Bethany Church and Cemetery will hold its Homecoming Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Jack Hice will speak. Special singing and lunch to follow service. Located at 2754 Riley Creek Road. Those who cannot attend may mail a donation to Bethany Cemetery Fund c/o Debbie Crownover, 143 Crownover Lane, Normandy, TN 37360.
