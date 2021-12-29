CANCELED--New Year’s Day Hike: Join Tullahoma Parks and Recreation at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 to kick off the 2022 fitness goals right in Short Springs Natural Area! The guided 4-mile hike will be led by Lyle Russell, City Forester and will take hikers around the trail loops and the falls. No signups required; just how up dressed for the weather in comfortable shoes/boots.
First Day Hike: Join the park rangers on New Year’s Day for a free Tennessee State Parks signature hike in Old Stone Fort Archeological Park. Hike begins at 1 p.m. Register online at tnstateparks.com.
Tribute Quartet at First Baptist Church Estill Springs: First Baptist Church Estill Springs will host Tribute Quartet at 6 p.m. Jan. 23. Admission is free, and a love offering will be taken. Church is located at 218 N Main St., Estill Springs, 37330.