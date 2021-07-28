South Jackson Civic Center Ribbon Cutting: Join the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the civic center’s new courtyard stage at 11:30 Wednesday, July 28. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.
C.E.O. Kick-Off Breakfast: The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its kickoff celebration for its C.E.O. program this Thursday, July 29, at 7:30 a.m. at Bel-Aire Elementary School.
July Lunch and Learn – Cicadas: Join Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Friday, July 30 at 11:45 a.m. to learn about the next brood hatch of cicadas with TVA Zoologist Jesse Troxler. Lunch is $9 per person. Call 455-1121 to reserve your seat today. 501 N. Collins St.
Campfire and S’mores at Tims Ford: Meet at the group fire ring behind the main park’s camper check-in station at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, to make s’mores with the Tims Ford State Park staff. All materials will be provided but bring bug spray and water. Program limited to 10 participants. Cost is $2 per person. Use the ticket link at reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/campfire-and-smores-0730 to claim your spot.
Go Green Tullahoma: The monthly meeting of the Go Green Tullahoma committee will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St. All interested individuals are welcome to attend.
Tullahoma Tree Board: The monthly meeting of the Tullahoma Tree Board will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at D.W. Wilson Community Center, 501 N. Collins St. All interested individuals are welcome to attend.
Send upcoming events to emccullough@tullahomanews.com. Yard sales, bake sales and bazaars are published through the classifieds department at 931-455-4545.