World Chocolate Day Celebration: Come celebrate World Chocolate Day with the Hands-On Science Center from 4—6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Admission, shows and crafts will be free for attendees. HOSC will have a chocolate fountain, candies and cookies available for sale to help raise funds for education programs. Black light fun can be had at 4:30, followed by a free show at 4:45 titled “The Science of Chocolate.” HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd.
Disney’s The Little Mermaid:South Jackson’s Performing Arts for Children and Teens (PACT) presents The Little Mermaid July 9—11 and 16—18. Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets available now at southjackson.org. $15 - $18 per person.
Doggy Runnaroo 5K: Join the Tullahoma Animal Shelter Saturday, July 10, at Waggoner Park, 1300 E. Carroll St., for the inaugural Doggy Runnaroo 5K to benefit the shelter and help provide various necessities for the dogs in its care. Registration fee is $30 per runner. Tickets available online through Reg2Run. Race day registration from 7-7:50 a.m. with race start at 8 a.m.
Food Trucks at the Ford: Food trucks will be parked behind the softball field at Tims Ford State Park Saturday, July 10; plenty of parking, picnic tables and restrooms available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Making Sunprints with the Sun: Meet up with SIR Indiana on top of the Old Stone Fort museum to make your own art using cyanotypes, also known as sunprinting. Program has limited spots, so be sure to pre-register online at tnstateparks.com. Event costs $5 per person and takes place from 9—10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 10.
Recycling Paper Like the Paper Mill: See how to recycle old, used paper into new sheets with SIR Indiana at the Old Stone Fort Park Overlook from 10:30—11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 10.
Fishing at the Fort: Come enjoy the atmosphere of the park while relaxing, fishing and learning a little about the Duck River from noon to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Old Stone Fort State Park
Early Morning Hike at OSF: Join India Calloway on top of the Old Stone Fort Museum for a quick, refreshing morning hike around the enclosure at Old Stone Fort. Time is 8:30—10:15 a.m. Sunday, July 11.
Flower/Leaf Pressing Workshop: Meet at the park overlook to learn about how to make leaf or flower pressings in order to preserve the plants as well as memories from 10:30 a.m.—noon Sunday, July 11, at Old Stone Fort.
Guided Interpretive Hike: Meet on top of the museum for a 1.25-mile hike around the Native American mound site known as Old Stone Fort from 1—3 p.m. Sunday, July 11.
THS Football Camp: The Tullahoma Wildcats will host a football camp July 12-14 for students in second through eighth grades at Tullahoma High School. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Registration will be held at 8 a.m. July 12. Cost is $65 per participant, or $50 for each additional sibling in a single family. For more information, call Head Coach John Olive at 931-454-2630 or check THS Football social media accounts.
THS Soccer Clinic: The Tullahoma Wildcats soccer teams will host a soccer camp for Tullahoma City Schools students or Tullahoma City residents at East Middle School July 18—20, with July 22 added as a rain date. Camp will run from 6—8:30 p.m. each day. Cost is $35 per player, with a discount for multiple siblings in one family. Checks should be made out to the THS Soccer Boosters. For more information or to register for the camp, contact Head Coach Richie Chadwick at 454-2625 or email wildcatsocceracademy@gmail.com
A Midsummer Night’s Swing: The community’s annual ice cream social is scheduled for 7—9 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at South Jackson Civic Center, 404 S. Jackson St. Event will feature swing dancing and the South Jackson Street Band performing music of the 1940s. Tickets available at southjackson.org. Adult admission is $10; Ages 6-12 at $5 and 5 and under free. Bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the summer night.
Send upcoming events to emccullough@tullahomanews.com. Yard sales, bake sales and bazaars are published through the classifieds department at 931-455-4545.