The Tullahoma community gathered at History Park this past week to pay their respect and remember those who bravely served their country, giving their all in defense of freedom.
The city held its Memorial Day services on Friday, May 27, at the Veteran Memorial Walk at History Park to a large gathering of community members, city officials and veterans. Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis kicked off the Memorial Day services by recognizing several guests, including World War II veteran Thomas Gwynn, who will turn 103 on June 2, veteran Eric Frazier, who was severely injured while serving in the Middle Eastern Theatre of operations, and Camp Forrest author Elizabeth Taylor.
Knowis thanked everyone for attending and the Shady Grove Garden Club for sponsoring the creation of the Veterans Memorial Walk so the city can hold events “to deliver on the promise to never forget and a place to always remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, those who given their lives to secure our nation’s freedom.”
“On behalf of Tullahoma’s 20,339 residents, I give you my thanks and respect for those families and those who have given their lives for freedom and appreciate their sacrifice as well as their love ones,” Knowis said.
Johnson speaks
After the colors were presented by members of the Tullahoma Fire Department, Sandy Sebren of the Shady Grove Garden Club introduced keynote speaker USMC retired Col. Jeffrey Johnson, commander of the Tullahoma High School Marine JROTC. Johnson served in the Marine Corps for 25 years, where he was commissioned as 2nd Lt. in 1990. During his time, he served as a combat engineer officer in various staff and command positions, including serving in disaster relief in Nicaragua, the 9/11 disaster relief at Stanton Island, deployed in a joint task force to Northern Africa as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and served as a commanding officer of Marine Wing Squadron 271 during two tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom before retiring from active duty. After leaving active duty, Johnson worked in the U.S. Army Core of Engineers in Wilmington, N.C. before accepting his current position at Tullahoma High School in 2016.
Johnson thanked various people and groups for their services to the community, including the Tullahoma Fire Department for providing the color guard and the veterans’ organizations and the special guests in attendance for all their work with veterans in the community.
“Without your steadfast dedication in preserving our military traditions while actively advocating for our veterans, their daily and past sacrifices would be lost and many would lose their purpose,” Johnson.
He said while he was honored and humbled to be with everyone, his heart weighed heavily as there was nothing he could say that would leave a long lasting impression or describe the emotions of what Memorial Day means to the hundreds families who grieve for their loved ones.
“Hundreds of words on this occasion is really ineffective where silence and heartfelt reflection and reverence is actually a better proposition,” Johnson said.
He talked about how Memorial Day encapsulates three things: love, promises kept and a call to action. When reflecting on his speech, Johnson said he thought of his father, a Captain for the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, was injured and made a recovery just in time to take part in the Tet Offensive. Johnson said years later when he asked his father about his combat experience, he said “I had it easy, I have nothing to grumble about, but I owe my life to my fellow marines and they faced each day with courage and love for each other.”
He then quoted then Congressmen and future U.S. President James Garfield who gave a speech at Arlington National Cemetery for the first “Decorations Day,” now known as Memorial Day, then called “Decorations Day,” where in his speech he honored the soldiers who “for love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, love triumphs all and it is more powerful than hate,” Johnson said.
He then talked about how Memorial Day is a promise where America’s victories on the battlefield mean the American people have a pledge to “work hard and live our lives with honesty and integrity; to stand up for the Constitution and defend it all we have; to safeguard our values as Americans.” Johnson said this is what the people do to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Finally, he said Memorial Day is a call to action. Johnson talked briefly about the importance of bugle calls and its message to the camp. He referred to “Boots and Saddles,” which signals the camp to equip themselves and get to their stations, and said Memorial Day is the bugle call “Boots and Saddles” to get civilians involved in their community, to communicate to their representatives and to go out and vote. Johnson then called back to his father, who he said served his community, kept his contract with his fallen brothers and loved others, which he said he understood more deeply through his service.
To close his speech, he told a short story where he asked his cadets an assignment to write a short essay on what Memorial Day meant to them, as by the time Memorial Day comes around schools are out for the summer. He said when he got the essays he got the full spectrum of response, but one stood out to him so much it made him teared up.
“When you see ‘Old Glory’ on the poles and staffs across this great nation, at cemeteries oversees and sacred battlegrounds, remember it’s not the wind that makes it waves,” Johnson read.” It’s the last breath of thousands of men and women who gave themselves for our liberty and freedom.”
Pavers and recognition
After Johnson’s speech, Sebren and Knowis dedicated the new 24 engraved pavers to its memorial walk. After the names were read, Sebren introduced three graduating seniors, Justin Sells of Tullahoma High School, Luke Beachboard of Coffee County High School and Joseph Trice of Moore County High School, as recipients of the Shady Grove Garden Club’s paver scholarships in the amount of $2,000 to each student.
Before concluding the services with a performance of Taps, Amy Martin surprised Johnson and presented him with his own Quilt of Valor. Martin leads the local affiliation of QOVF and said since 2003 QOVF has awarded over 302,000 quilts.
“There 11,000 volunteers, such as myself, that give our time and resources,” Martin said. “It is truly a ministry, it is truly an act of love.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a nationwide organization, appreciates the service and sacrifice of those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces and protect American freedom. In 2003, Catherine Roberts, the QOVF Founder, created the concepts that underpin the QOVF mission statement: To cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
After joking with him that given the list of things he had done, she was expecting someone a bit older. Martin showed the Marine-designed quilt before she, along with Johnson’s wife Linda, wrapped him in his quilt.
“We award these quilts and that’s what we’re doing today,” Martin said.
Johnson briefly spoke and thanked everyone.
“This isn’t about me or has been,” Johnson said. “Thank you so much as my father said, ‘I had it easy. I thank God each and every day and I prayed often for my fellow marines as they are the ones that do all the hard work.’ Thank you so much.”