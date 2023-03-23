The Compassus hospice and palliative program serving Tullahoma, and surrounding counties earned the distinguished title of Program of the Year last month.
The Tullahoma program outperformed more than 150 Compassus locations throughout the country in the six Pillars of Success categories, including regulatory compliance, colleagues and culture, quality care, service excellence, expanding access to service and fiscal responsibility.
Compassus established its Pillars of Success program to unite the company’s nearly 200 locations across 30 states in a common service vision based on measurable goals driving each program to improve the quality of care for patients.
“Achieving the Program of the Year award recognizes the achievement of Tullahoma as the highest-performing hospice program in our organization over the past year. This recognition serves as a testament to the dedicated leadership and tireless commitment to our rigorous quality standards by all the members of this team,” said Dr. Kurt Merkelz, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Compassus. “They are a shining example of our commitment to prioritizing service and quality to ensure we deliver superior hospice care to meet the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients and families.”
“As one of the largest hospice providers in the country, Compassus is committed to excellence and aims to set the standard of care for all hospice providers. Receiving the Program of the Year award is so meaningful because it’s a tangible representation of the impact we are having on patients and families in Tullahoma, Tennessee. I am incredibly proud of the care our teammates and volunteers provide every day to those who trust us with their care,” said Tullahoma Hospice Area Executive of Clinical Operations Edie Rimas.
The local hospice and palliative program serve patients and families in Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy and Moore counties in Tennessee. For more information about local hospice care, visit compassus.com.
Compassus provides a continuum of home-based services including home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. Nearly 6,000 team members in 200 locations and 30 states provide high-quality care and manage patients’ advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems, physician groups and long-term care partners. The Compassus brand promise, Care for who I am, reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way.