The Jack Daniel Distillery and the Nearest Green Distillery are celebrating Byron Copeland’s graduation from the Leadership Acceleration Program, a comprehensive whiskey industry apprenticeship program that’s part of the Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative. Copeland has been named Manager of Leadership Acceleration and Maturation Innovation at the Jack Daniel Distillery.

Launched by the Jack Daniel Distillery and the Nearest Green Distillery in 2020, The Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative aims to advance diversity within the American whiskey industry with the Leadership Acceleration Program, Business Incubation Program, and partnership with Motlow State College. The Leadership Acceleration Program is designed to fast-track the development of candidates from under-represented communities for future master distillers, distillery managers, and other senior management positions within the American whiskey industry. Byron Copeland and Tracie Franklin are the first two participants completing the program.