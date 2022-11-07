Visitors to The Coker Museum in downtown Chattanooga can enjoy a mesmerizing display of antique automobiles, motorcycles, neon signs and even airplanes, all collected by one man: Corky Coker.

“It is Corky’s personal collection, It all belongs to him,” facility controller Terry Borden said. “It is more than just the cars and motorcycles. He has a brass monkey out there, he has Coca Cola memorabilia out there, he has got mega signs out there. He has an eye for that kind of stuff.”