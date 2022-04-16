The National Cornbread Festival Committee has announced the National Cornbread Festival’s return in April for its 25th year in South Pittsburg.
Thousands of festival-goers are expected to gather to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of this popular, two-day festival set for April 23-24.
One of the highlights of the festival is the National Cornbread Cook-off sponsored by Lodge Cast Iron, Cracker Barrel, Bush’s Beans, Jack Daniel’s and Martha White.
The contest features 10 finalists from throughout the U.S. cooking a main dish or entrée with a packet of Martha White cornmeal and Lodge Cast Iron cookware. The finalists’ recipes are selected by the Cornbread Cook-off committee before the event.
Tickets are $8 each to enjoy a wide range of delicious cornmeal creations in Cornbread Alley. Vendors will have southern favorites like BBQ, funnel cakes, fried turkey legs, water/soft drinks and more.
The streets of the festival will be filled with the sounds of country, bluegrass, blues, old-time fiddlers, southern gospel, jazz and rock throughout the weekend as well as more than 100 arts and crafts vendors and a children’s corner featuring games and inflatables.
In addition to a carnival, there will also be antique tractor exhibits as well as blacksmith and glass-blowing demonstrations, a 5K road race, a Gran Fondo bike ride, cornbread-eating contests, buttermilk-chugging races and a frozen T-shirt contest.
Enjoy an ecumenical service and pancake breakfast on Sunday. Attendees may also choose to tour the Lodge Cast Iron Cookware foundry, the only time that the foundry is open to the public.
Admission to the festival is $10, with preschool children and younger admitted free. A two-day pass is $15. Tickets will be sold in advance at the National Cornbread Festival Office, online or at the festival gates.
For more information, visit www.nationalcornbread.com.