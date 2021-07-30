Those attending South Jackson Civic Center for the arts will soon enjoy the performances outside on the new courtyard stage.
Members of the South Jackson Civic Association unveiled the Courtyard Stage Wednesday, July 28, with a ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. The Courtyard Stage will hold concerts, theater plays, classes, karaoke nights and more.
According to SJCC Chairman Greg Gressel, the Courtyard Stage has been a long time dream among the members of SJCC and it was a long process with lots of prep work to convert the space into a clean, usable area for construction. He added the Nashville Predators helped financially with much of the initial ground, but it was in 2019 when the things started progressing with the help of funding from the Lowes Hero’s program.
“The Lowes Hero’s program kind of started this ball rolling and we jumped in and just rolled with it,” Gressel said.
Gressel then praised and thanked project foreman RJ Hayes for the job, especially when COVID-19 hit as it became “the right time” to go forward with the project.
“I would like to say thank you to RJ Hayes as it would not have been possible without him,” Gressel said.
He also thanked the Coffee County Sherriff’s Department and Sherriff Chad Partin for allowing them to have trustees to help with the construction. Supervised by Hayes on weekends, SJCC had 23 trustees giving labor to make the project happen.
He also thanked Pike Saunders for designing and engineering the plans for the stage and the countless number of volunteers who worked tirelessly to bring the stage to fruition.
“It’s been a massive effort of volunteers,” Gressel said. “We are nothing without our volunteers at South Jackson and we are grateful for how they make us great.”
Along with the Nashville Predators and Lowes Hero’s program, other companies helped with donating to the stage which included Builders Supply, Christopher Rentals, Watson Metals, Tennessee Steel Structures, Mid Tenn Turf, American Stone and Mulch, Rogers Group, Randy Anderson Construction and Smyrna Ready mix.
“These are all companies that donated either the products or whatever to turn this into what we got today so thank you to those companies,” Gressel said.
Gressel said the labor of time and energy was completed by the work of great volunteers and support from the community to see SJCC grow.
“I think it goes to prove the support of our community to make sure that South Jackson Center for the Performing Arts completes its goal to be the epicenter for the arts in Tullahoma and our region,” Gressel said.
For more information about South Jackson Civic Center and any upcoming shows, call 455-5321 or go to South Jackson’s Facebook Page or its website at www.southjackson.org.