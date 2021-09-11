The Fall Heritage Festival will once again fill the streets of Cowan Sept. 17-19, with safety measures in place to protect attendees, vendors and volunteers.
“The free community-driven event celebrates the region’s traditions and history as well as showcasing the talents, creativity and diversity of its residents,” said Mary Ann Knowles, Festival Administrator. “There is truly something for everyone at the Fall Heritage Festival.”
Highlights of the festival schedule include fireworks, live music and a wide array of food, arts & crafts and Heritage Mall vendors. Exhibits will include Werner Military Museum Display, Antique Engines & Tractors Show, Operation Lifesaver, Lifeforce Helicopter and much more.
Cowan Railroad Museum Park will spring to life Friday Night when local favorite Bad Nayber kicks off the entertainment at 5:30 p.m., with focus on danceable R&B, rock and country music. A beauty pageant will also be held beginning at 6 p.m., and at 9 p.m. the music stops for the fireworks show.
Saturday night entertainment will feature headliner JD Shelburne, Bo Bice, Hillary Klug, Billy Lord and Cody McCarver on the main stage. The Bandstand stage on Tennessee Avenue will host Ashleigh Summers, Jacob Yates and The Hutcheson Brothers. Over on The Acoustic Alley Stage on Front Street, Nuke Bushner and Let’s Make a Note will perform, and Hillary Klug will host a Buck Dancing Workshop. Center Stage Dance Company will be performing this year as well.
The ever popular “Smokey & the Bandit LIVE” group will return with the Snowman semi, Bandit car and Sheriff Buford T. Justice. Butch Patrick, best known for his role as Eddie Munster in the TV series, “The Munsters,” will also be at the festival this year with his Munster Koach vehicle, and a 1313 Mockingbird Interactive Trailer. “Country Crashers” will be filming a new television pilot during the festival.
Sunday the musical performances will feature Cat Paw Water, Old Church Revival, The Sims Family and the Cowan First Baptist Church Celebration Choir.
For a complete schedule of performance times and daily events, visit www.fallheritagefestival.org or www.facebook.com/FallHeritageFestivalCowanTn
“You won’t find a better festival or more friendly people,” said Cowan Mayor Mark Ledbetter. “Come enjoy our community.”
The festival fun begins Friday at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. and resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. through 9 pm. Fireworks will be at 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is free to the public and made possible by the generous donations from regional businesses and individuals.
Hand sanitizer will be available, masks are strongly recommended but not required; cleaning crews will be on-site frequently cleaning public use areas.
For additional information email info@FallHeritageFestival.info or call 931-563-3868.