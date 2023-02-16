Mallory Sircy, Susan Binkley and Amanda Cox

 Photo provided

More than 150 people gathered at Blue Monarch Feb. 5, a long-term, residential recovery home in Coffee County, to celebrate the astounding accomplishments of graduates, Amanda Cox and Mallory Sircy.

“Surrender” was the theme of their graduation ceremony. Each Blue Monarch resident powerfully described how her own personal surrender is helping to heal her children and herself from past traumas including childhood abuse, domestic violence, and/or addiction. The courageous women recognize that the hard choice to surrender can forever change their family trees by breaking destructive cycles.

