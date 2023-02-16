More than 150 people gathered at Blue Monarch Feb. 5, a long-term, residential recovery home in Coffee County, to celebrate the astounding accomplishments of graduates, Amanda Cox and Mallory Sircy.
“Surrender” was the theme of their graduation ceremony. Each Blue Monarch resident powerfully described how her own personal surrender is helping to heal her children and herself from past traumas including childhood abuse, domestic violence, and/or addiction. The courageous women recognize that the hard choice to surrender can forever change their family trees by breaking destructive cycles.
Graduates, Cox and Sircy, gave their personal testimonies including their plans and goals following graduation. Both described how they now have “hope for their future and for their families.”
Sircy accepted a job at a local doctor’s office and plans to pursue her certification as a medical assistant. Cox is excited about the next steps of her journey and is exploring careers where she can help others in need while providing for herself and her daughter.
Jeannie Campbell, Blue Monarch’s program director, shared her thoughts on the incredible journeys of Cox and Sircy.
“The thing about surrender is that you have to choose it,” she said. “We have watched both of you choose to surrender the tremendous weight of the guilt that you carried around for a long time. You trusted us but most of all you learned to trust God. You chose to surrender your control and that’s sometimes one of the hardest. But, as you both have grown in your faith, surrender has become easier because you have gotten to know the one you are surrendering to.”
Before presenting the graduation certificates, Susan Binkley, Blue Monarch’s founder and president, shared that what Amanda and Mallory have accomplished, “is so much more than getting sober. In many ways it’s like arriving in baby shoes and leaving in combat boots. Their journey of self-discovery has been painful and yet exciting, scary and yet hopeful, exhausting and yet comforting.” Binkley also shared that, “Both Amanda and Mallory’s journeys represent some of the most memorable experiences for me, personally, in the history of Blue Monarch.”
Both families plan to remain on-site as participants of Blue Monarch’s WINGS (Women In Newly Grounded Success) transitional program for graduates. During this next season, both Cox and Sircy will be able to gradually transition back into the community as they begin working or pursuing education, while still benefitting from the supportive Blue Monarch staff and community.
For more information about Blue Monarch contact Kate Cataldo, operations director, at 931-924-8900 or visit www.bluemonarch.org.