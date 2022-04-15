The South Carolina Aviation Association (SCAA) has announced new directors and its executive committee and included a former Tullahoma resident.
Executive Committee members include President Terry Connorton, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport Director; Vice President Kevin Howell, Senior Vice President/COO of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport; and Secretary-Treasurer Ryan Hounshell, Operations Manager at Holt Consulting Company.
This is the second year of the Executive Committee’s leadership. Chris Birkmeyer, PE, of WK Dickson; Steve Crimm, Private Pilot from Gilbert, S.C., formerly of Tullahoma; and Chris Eversmann, PE, A.A.E., of Jim Hamilton – L.B. Owens Airport, join the Board of Directors for three-year terms.
In addition, Denise Bryan, C.M., of Fairfield County Airport, returns for her second term. SCAA actively promotes and encourages aviation and airport development to meet air transportation needs and assist the state in achieving economic development goals. Its membership is comprised of airports and aviators across South Carolina, as well as aviation industry partners. For more information, visit scaaonline.com.