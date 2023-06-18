Anthony Earhart and Jessica Hannon

Local artisans Anthony Earhart and Jessica Hannon are pictured with a selection of their handmade barn wood crosses at Foothills Crafts, 418 Woodbury Highway, Manchester.

Where some people see a pile of aged wood and rusty metal, local artisans Anthony Earhart and Jessica Hannon see an opportunity to craft handmade barn wood crosses.

“We made crosses because I have been in recovery for two years,” Earhart said. “Jesus Christ saved my life from addiction and I have just leaned towards crosses and we seem to be pretty decent at it. I think everybody needs a cross because when you look at a cross you think about Jesus Christ.”

