Those looking to put on their dancing shoes can go dance under the stars can make their way to South Jackson Performing Arts Center’s annual Midsummer Night’s Swing Ice Cream Social Thursday, July 20.

The annual event is set to take place on July 20 at 7 p.m. on the Patio Stage at South Jackson located at 404 S. Jackson St. In the case of rain, the event will be moved inside to the main stage. Admission, which includes one free ice cream, to the event is $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages 6-12 and children under 5 years of age are free.

