The clock is ticking, and time is running out to register floats for this year’s Christmas parade, chamber officials announced.
Those wishing to march down Jackson Street next Friday, Dec. 3, as part of the 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, have until 4 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 26, to do so.
Float registration and parade packet pickup are required to enter the Christmas parade, which will fill Tullahoma’s main road with Christmas cheer next weekend at 7 p.m. Packet pickup for all parade entrants will take place between Monday, Nov. 29, and Friday, Dec. 3. Packet pickup hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Anyone who does not pick up their parade packet, which includes lineup instructions, their entry number and important judging information, will not be able to participate in the parade.
Any parade entrant with questions should contact the chamber at 455-5497 or tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org.
Schedule of Events
Christmas parade events kick off Thursday, Dec. 2, with the annual grand marshal reception at South Jackson Civic Center, sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop. From 5—6 p.m., the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, Rodney’s and the public will celebrate this year’s grand marshal, Fran Marcum. Marcum was announced as the grand marshal at the October chamber coffee, to her surprise.
The annual reception will also be the time when the Christmas tree at South Jackson Civic Center is lit. The public is invited and encouraged to celebrate Marcum and the Christmas parade Thursday night.
Friday night is when the holiday season truly kicks into high gear. At around 6:15 p.m., the chamber will hold a special Mistletoe Mile race before the parade kicks off. Runners and walkers will race town Jackson Street, following the same route as the parade, to the cheers and support of all the parade spectators in the unique fitness opportunity. Sponsored by Chick-fil-A, entry into the Mistletoe Mile run are $25 or $20 with the online code TACCVIP. Visit the chamber website, Tullahoma.org, for more information on how to register for the race.
Then at 7 p.m., the main event takes to the street. Dozens of floats, marching bands, classic cars and more will display their holiday best for the 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, ending with a big welcome to Santa Claus to officially kick off the Christmas season in Tullahoma. This year’s theme is “A Cartoon Christmas,” which was submitted by two East Middle School students.