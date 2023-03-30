The Decherd Potato Festival was held for the first time last year, and it was such a big hit that it has spawned a second installment to be held on April 1.
The event will take place on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the thoroughfare being closed from First Avenue to the Decherd Post Office to accommodate the many fun activities that will be held throughout the day.
Mayor Mary Nell Hess said alternative routes are being planned so that traffic flow will be able to continue in Decherd while the festival is in progress.
Decherd has had a strong historical link to potatoes and is paying tribute to the everyday food staple via the Potato Festival.
The event is being sponsored by the Old Town Decherd Merchants Association and is geared to promote the history of the potato industry in the area.
Event organizers said the festival received its name after Judy and Larry Sanson, owners of Rise and Shine Country Pickings, shared a picture they have of how the potato business once was in Decherd.
In the 1930s and 40s, there were two large potato houses in Decherd. Loads of potatoes were brought to them and shipped by railroad to northern states.
The Merchants Association is attempting to incorporate more town history and potato-based food items into this year’s festival.
Christy Hanson, festival organizer, said this year’s event will offer many fun activities for all ages, including a kid’s zone for potato-sack races, potato soup, sweet potato casserole and potato salad contests, a silent auction, a seed swap, a parade, food trucks, a vendor fair, axe-throwing and a stage with musical performances near the Post Office.
Multiple vendors and sponsors will line the streets, offering various food items and activities for residents and visitors.
Hanson said estimates are that about 3,500 attended last year’s event, and she’s hoping interest this year will greatly exceed last year’s venue.
Hanson said the Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity and the Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant are taking an active role in sponsoring the activities for children.
Terrie Quick, Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity president, said last year that the festival was well worth her organization’s effort.
“This is such a fun festival for everyone involved,” she had said while the festival was in progress. “We’ve got potato sack races and fun little DIYs we’ve built.”
Quick then referred to Nissan.
“Nissan helped us out,” she said. “They wanted to help out as a way to say thanks to Decherd for their 25th anniversary of being here in town. Thank you, Decherd.”
For a complete schedule, go to shopdecherdtn.com. Further information is also available on the ShopDecherdTN Facebook page.