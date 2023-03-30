Potato festival

The Decherd Potato Festival was held for the first time last year, and it was such a big hit that it has spawned a second installment to be held on April 1.

The event will take place on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the thoroughfare being closed from First Avenue to the Decherd Post Office to accommodate the many fun activities that will be held throughout the day.