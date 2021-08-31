On Saturday, September 4, St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School (SAS) will dedicate the Tim Graham Trail System and host a memorial service for Tim, who died in April 2020 when pandemic restrictions precluded a public service.
Tim served as Director of Development at SAS for 22 years (1995-2017). During his tenure at SAS, he helped the school to raise more than $37 million, affecting the experience of every student and ensuring the construction or renovation of every building on campus. To honor Tim’s legacy at SAS, the school’s trail system has been renamed in his memory. The Tim Graham Trail System includes 10 miles of forested trails that are used daily by students for mountain biking, climbing, and hiking and to get to environmental, biological, and archaeological research sites on the school’s 550-acre mountaintop campus. The renaming in Tim’s honor is a reflection of his love of the Mountain, the local trails, biking, and hiking. The campus trail system was previously known as the Mountain Lion Loop.
The day’s events will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the dedication of the trailhead kiosk designed and built by Tim’s close friend and former SAS board president, Bruce Baird. The kiosk is located on Fire Tower Road. There will then be a procession from the school cemetery, where Tim’s headstone and gravesite will be blessed, to a tent beside the school’s chapel, site of the 10:30 a.m. memorial service with Eucharist. An outdoor reception will follow.
The public is invited to both of these events. The family requests that masks be worn during the memorial service and that attendees be vaccinated. Parking will be available on the SAS campus. Those with mobility issues should park at the handicap spots near McCrory Hall and will be shuttled to the appropriate locations.
Tim is survived by his wife, Janet, his two children, SAS graduates Laura Beth Graham Matthews ‘01 and David Graham ‘06, and three grandsons.