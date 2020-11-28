For its main November exhibit, the Tullahoma Art Center presented “Dee Foster Fine Art.”
The Shelbyville native’s first solo show consisted of examples of all she work she has created over the years, as well as the various styles she’s dabbled in to challenge herself and evolve as an artist, from airbrushing to acrylic paintings to simple doodles, with her work speaking on her behalf.
For Foster, having her first solo show at the art center was a full-circle moment, as her mother used to bring her to TAC to get painting lessons when she was 10 years old.
“I never would have thought in a million years that this would be the place where I would have my first show, so that’s kind of cool,” Foster said.
Tullahoma residents may be somewhat familiar with Foster, as she’s been posted posted Northgate Mall for years with her “Crazy Dee’s Airbrush” business.
Foster has been a professional artist for most of life, starting in college, where she created airbrush art on T-shirts and used the profits to help pay for her education. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and then worked for an ad agency in Florida after graduating.
After some time in Florida, she moved to Nashville in 1999, where she worked at Music Row, creating album covers and selling airbrush shirts at Gilley’s.
By 2008 she’d moved to Fort Worth, design t-shirts and working in various sports tournaments to sell her designs.
It wasn’t until 2017 when Foster returned to Tennessee to help take care of her mother while taking a break from constantly hauling her work every week.
“I was just overrun in Texas, and it was just time to come back,” Foster said.
According to Foster, the majority of the work in her gallery was work she has done since her return to Tennessee, as she’s had more time to commit to her work than she had hauling everything around to various shows in Texas.
Her most recent piece was a painting tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who died in early October due to cancer. She used electrical tape just like what Halen did with his famous Frankenstrat guitar for the piece.
There were a few exceptions, as Foster brought some of her favorite older works to display. One of the oldest pieces she brought was her tribute piece to racing legend Dale Earnhardt, who died in a final-lap collision during the 2001 Daytona 500, where he crashed into a retaining wall after making contact with two other drivers.
“Dale Earnhardt was my favorite racecar driver, and when he got killed, I started doing portraits,” Foster said.
Foster recalled enjoying the time she sold portraits in Tullahoma, reminiscing about how she would scrutinize prospective buyers. At that time, Foster made sure any potential purchaser would not re-sell her artwork.
She also recalled a couple who complimented her skill as an airbrush artist. The couple had witnessed her airbrush painting while they enjoyed a meal at Applebee’s and told her it made their evening watching her bring life to her art.
“Whenever you get people to say that, it’s worth it to pick up the airbrush,” Foster said. “That was one of the neatest compliments I received.”
Foster plans to continue to work on paintings, commissions and putting together a website for her pieces to be purchased.