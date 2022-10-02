With the official kick start of fall right around the corner, people are looking forward to the return of seasonal cocktails. While traditionally there have not been many fall-inspired takes on classic cocktails available for people to enjoy at home, George Dickel and Social Hour, the pioneering craft canned cocktail brand, are bringing the Harvest Whiskey Sour canned cocktail back to make enjoying an autumn-inspired craft cocktail from home easier than ever before. With the return of this release, fans of craft cocktails don't have to sacrifice quality for convenience, as this offering exemplifies the high standard expected from these brands. This year, the Harvest Whiskey Sour received a score of 95 points from the prestigious Ultimate Spirits Challenge Competition, being designated as a Top 100 Spirit and earning the Chairman's Trophy for best ready-to-drink whiskey cocktail.

Uniquely, Harvest Whiskey Sour is made using 13-year-old George Dickel Tennessee Whisky (from distilling season Spring 2007) and makes it easy to enjoy a seasonal craft cocktail at home.