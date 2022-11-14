George Dickel
Photo provided

Last year, the collaboration between George Dickel and Leopold Bros brought whisky fans a one-of-a-kind, historically inspired blend as they sought to challenge the status quo on rye offerings in the market. This November, following the success of the inaugural release, the two distilleries are excited to announce the return of the George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend. By returning to the same liquid as the initial release, the brands are continuing their commitment to produce quality, authentic whisky.

This award-winning whisky blends Leopold Bros' celebrated Three Chamber Rye with George Dickel's column still rye produced at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. Recreating a historic style, the Cascade Hollow component of the blend debuted in 2021 in the inaugural release of the Collaboration Blend, marking the first time whisky fans were able to enjoy a rye whisky distilled at Cascade Hollow.