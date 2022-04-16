The 2023 class of Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma Distinguished Young Women is inviting the public to attend this year’s program on Saturday, April 23 at 6 p.m. in the Tullahoma High School Auditorium.
The Distinguished Young Women program is a scholarship competition for young ladies in their junior year of high school. The Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma program has become one of the nation’s most successful local programs. Over the past 16 years, the program has had one national winner and six state winners. To date, Tullahoma High School juniors have earned over $300,000 in cash scholarships as a result of this program.
This year’s program features 16 outstanding young women who are leaders among the junior class of Tullahoma High School. Distinguished Young Women evaluates the participants on their official school transcripts, a formal interview with a panel of five judges, a fitness routine, a self-expression presentation, and a talent showcase in which each participant demonstrates her most outstanding talent.
Participating in this year’s program are: Sophie Ponder, Nevaeh Adkisson, Jenna Wooten, Abigail Green, Gracie Anderson, Hannah Chessor, Katelyn Cyr, Eleanor Fults, Addison Mahaffey, Kayte Byrom, Emma Stokes, Olivia Thomasson, Hannah Waller, Anna Bymaster, Ashlee Weaver, and Chloe Mansfield.
Each participant has chosen a “little sister” to support her during the program. This year’s little sisters are: Isabella English, Aubrey Johnson, Emeri Saunders, Kendra Young, Olivia Phillips, Abby Lynch, Caryss Connor, Claire Fogarty, Baylee Cyree, Lexi Chamblee, Payten Siebenberg, Emily Castaneda, Anna Le, Aubrey Todaro, Katelyn Allen, Katelyn Bratcher.
Past state winner, Madison Dochety, will serve as the emcee for the evening. The 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Tullahoma, Annsley Vaughn, and the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Cumberland Valley, Amy Pham, will be relinquishing their titles at Saturday’s program. Amy, who also holds the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee, will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of America program later this summer. Best of luck, Amy!
This program is made possible through a large committee of volunteers. Joann Crabtree, Chelsy Campbell, and Rhonda Stevens serve as local directors of the program. Janet Cunningham is judges’ chairperson with Charlotte Williams serving as auditor and Dr. Shannon Duncan is the program’s academic advisor. Kristen Carroll serves as the program’s choreographer and Jon Carroll serves as the program’s head of production. Working behind the scenes is Social Media Director Macy Marin with Hannah Luthi serving as the program’s official photographer. Emily Riddle and Cindy Marin serve as committee members along with Allison Cunningham, who also serves as a state board member.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in the front lobby of the high school from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, or the night of the event beginning at 5 p.m. Program books will be available for purchase for $5 each. At the conclusion of the program, each person will have the opportunity to purchase a DVD of the program for $20. Tullahoma High School staff and administrators, as well as all previous participants lovingly known as “Has-Beens,” are encouraged to attend as program guests.
Because the 2023 Cumberland Valley/Tullahoma Distinguished Young Women’s program would not be possible without much support, organizers would like to say thank you to the following sponsors: Platinum: Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and Dan and Fran Marcum.
Gold: McMurr’s-We Make Copies; Surgical Group of Tullahoma Drs. Krick, Crabtree, Blair & Thomasson; Myers Customs & Automotive, LLC; Emily Phillips-The Glam Room; Provision Financial; Perikin Enterprises; The Painted House; STAR Physical Therapy; Safe Harbor Mental Health; Elisa Chessor-Coffee County Realty; Jacobs; Lester, Green, McCord & Thoma Insurance; Life Communications and Security; Humble Electric LLC; Hill Insurance; APG Mold Remediation; Dr. Martin and Lisa Fiala
Silver: Sharon Wagner REALTOR-Exit Realty Bob Lamb & Associates; The Dance Company; See Solutions; The UPS Store-Tullahoma; Cutshaw's Classic Barber Shop; Stan McNabb Automotive; Erica Marino, Attorney at Law; Legacy Creamery-Gelato With A Purpose; Family of Kim Noe-2017 Distinguished Young Woman of Tullahoma, Chick-fil-A; North Jackson Nutrition
Bronze: Family of Emily Cunningham; EnV Embroidery; The Ice Cream Distillery; RCM Tullahoma; RCM Chattanooga; Salon Rogue; Cali Nails; and Bone to Pick Bakery
Organizers have issued a special thanks to: THS Principal Jason Quick, Dr. Stevens, Rhonda Milleville, Cindy Rusk, Chris Holiday, Benjamin Spurlock, Sharon Woodard, THS maintenance staff, Leanne McCullough, Aimee Whitt, Jessica Mabe, Judy Stewart, Dennie Crabtree, Ray Marin, Lisa Fiala, Julie Christopher, Bob Payne, Mellisa Hinds, and Karen Lawson, Tennessee State Chairperson, for your continued support of the program.