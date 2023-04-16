The 2024 class of Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma Distinguished Young Women invite you to attend this year’s program on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Tullahoma High School Auditorium. Doors will open for ticket sales at 5:30 p.m.
The Distinguished Young Women program is a scholarship competition for young ladies in their junior year of high school. The Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma program has become one of the nation’s most successful local programs. Over the past 17 years, the program has had one national winner and six state winners. To date, Tullahoma High School juniors have earned over $320,000 in cash scholarships as a result of this program.
This year’s program features 11 outstanding young women who are leaders among the junior class of Tullahoma High School. Distinguished Young Women evaluates the participants on their official school transcripts, a formal interview with a panel of five judges, a fitness routine, a self-expression presentation, and a talent showcase in which each participant demonstrates her most outstanding talent.
Participating in this year’s program are: Payten Siebenberg, Sarah Wallace Whitt, Jillian Gillis, Abby Lynch, Emma Bell, Anna Le, Madeline Muse, Danika Wilson, Allison Swiger, Isabella English, and Emelie Malmstrom. Each participant has chosen a “little sister” to support her during the program. This year’s little sisters are: Taylor Anthony, Mary Pierce Jordan, Ella Dimon, Maggie Lynch, Emily Bell, Claire Hargrove, Katelyn Bratcher, Kaylee Tigue, Ashlyn Fisher, Charlotte Ponder, and Peyton Walton.
The emcees for the evening will be Amy Pham, Jessica Mabe, and Macy Marin. The 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Tullahoma, Hannah Chessor, and the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cumberland Valley, Eleanor Fults, will be relinquishing their titles at Saturday’s program.
This program is made possible through a large committee of volunteers. Joann Crabtree, Chelsy Campbell, and Rhonda Stevens serve as local directors for the program. Janet Cunningham is judges’ chairperson with Charlotte Williams and Sarah Carter serving as auditors along with Dr. Shannon Duncan, the program’s academic advisor. Kristen Carroll serves as the program’s choreographer, and Jon Carroll serves as the program’s head of production. Working behind the scenes are Social Media Director Macy Marin with Hannah Luthi serving as the program’s official photographer. Emily Edmundson, Cindy Marin, Jessica Mabe, Donna Brewer, and Lisa Fiala serve as committee members.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door of the high school on the night of the event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Program books will be available for purchase for $5 each. Tullahoma High School staff and administrators, as well as all previous participants lovingly known as “Has-Beens,” are encouraged to attend as program guests.
Because the 2024 Cumberland Valley/Tullahoma Distinguished Young Women’s program would not be possible without much support, organizers would like to say thank you to the following sponsors:
Platinum: Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Gold: Surgical Group of Tullahoma-Drs. Crabtree & Thomasson; McMurr’s-We Make Copies; Dan and Fran Marcum; Citizens Tri-County Bank; Abby’s MawMaw and PawPaw; Ashdon Investment Management; Cali Nails; Copeland and Bell, PLC; Family of Allison Swiger; JACOBS; Lester, Green, McCord & Thoma Insurance; Dr. Martin and Lisa Fiala; Traders Bank.
Silver: Damron’s Restaurant; Family of Kim Noe-2017 Distinguished Young Woman of Tullahoma; Harry Walker; Karen and David Sain; Muse Montessori; The Brock Family; The Dance Company of Tullahoma; The UPS Store-Tullahoma; Threads TN Screen Printing & Embroidery, 93.9 The Duck.
Bronze: Davis Bates; Family of Emily Cunningham; Heincke Graham; Kelly Walker; Middle Tennessee Thermography and Wellness; Serene Day Spa; Whiskey Trail BBQ and Steakhouse; Wonder Wax Studio.
A special thanks to: Dr. Catherine Stephens, Superintendent of Tullahoma City Schools, THS Principal Jason Quick, Cindy Rusk, Tabitha Stinett, Chris Holiday, Benjamin Spurlock, Melissa Hinds, Sharon Woodard, Leanne McCullough, THS Maintenance Staff, GiGi Robinson, Dennie Crabtree, Marty Fiala, Rey Marin, Julie Christopher, Laura Vaughn, Ginger Ennis, Bob Payne, and Karen Lawson, Tennessee State Chairperson, for your continued support of our program.