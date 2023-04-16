The 2024 class of Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma Distinguished Young Women invite you to attend this year’s program on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Tullahoma High School Auditorium. Doors will open for ticket sales at 5:30 p.m.

The Distinguished Young Women program is a scholarship competition for young ladies in their junior year of high school. The Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma program has become one of the nation’s most successful local programs. Over the past 17 years, the program has had one national winner and six state winners. To date, Tullahoma High School juniors have earned over $320,000 in cash scholarships as a result of this program.