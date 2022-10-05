It’s time to do the time warp at South Jackson Civic Center this weekend with “The Rocky Horror Show” to kick off the Halloween season.
South Jackson Civic Center will present, with special permission by Concord Theatricals, Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, with an 8 p.m. and midnight showing for both nights.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students for each showing and can be purchased at the box office or by visiting southjackson.org.
“The Rocky Horror Show” is a musical comedy horror, with music, book and lyrics by O’Brien, that tells the story of sweethearts Brad and Janet, who get stuck with a flat tire during a storm, and find the mansion of Dr. Frank N. Furter and his motley crew wild characters.
South Jackson officials said the show will be rated R so no one under the age of 18 is allowed without being accompanied by an adult.
Those attending are welcomed to come dressed as their favorite character, fishnets, stilettos and all.
Also available will be goodie bags at the Theater is Life Gift Shop for $5, along with other Rocky memorabilia. There will also be a Happy Hour Bar which will be serving specially created Rocky mixed drinks for the evening and a concessions stand. No outside food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the building. Violators will be asked to leave.
The Cast
South Jackson revealed the cast of “The Rocky Horror Show” towards the end of August on social media.
The cast includes: Sammy Delovich as Frank N. Furter; Janette King as Janet Weiss; Skyler Wanamaker as Brad Majors; Alex Torrejon as Magenta; Michael Higdon as Riff Raff; Jachlyne Dobbs as Columbia; Jonathan Rodriguez as Eddie; Deuce Anderson as Rocky; Shellene Kent as the Narrator; Jon Rubke as Dr. Scott; Olivia Kilpatrick as Usherette; and Danny Carpenter, Zac Collins, Keith Cornelius, Bethany Farrar, Genevieve Garner, Tiffany Graham, Sylvie Hare, Dale Hoffman, Zoe Hunt, Madison Hutchins, Tanner Maccagnone, Scott Miller, Alexa Morse, Emily Orris, Marley Pearl, Erica Petersen, Will Prater, Susan Rubke, Shay Starrett, Leah Swarts, Teresa Stephens, Hope Taylor, Hayden Williams and Rebecca Winton as the Phantoms.
The production team consists of Erik Petersen as the Director; Lisa Wiley as the Stage Manager; Erica Petersen as the Music Director; Alex Torrejon as the makeup artist, and Alyssa Freeze as the choreographer.