Rocky Horror SJ logo

It’s time to do the time warp at South Jackson Civic Center this weekend with “The Rocky Horror Show” to kick off the Halloween season.

South Jackson Civic Center will present, with special permission by Concord Theatricals, Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, with an 8 p.m. and midnight showing for both nights.

Recommended for you