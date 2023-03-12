Dr. Sandra Duckworth

Dr. Sandra Duckworth

 Photo provided

A local eye care professional was noted recently for going above and beyond to render an exam, going to the patient when the patient did not want to go to her.

“The patient was autistic and non-verbal,” explained technician Kim McGhee who was at Eye M.D. to assist Dr. Sandra Duckworth in what for many patients would be a routine exam. However, since the 17-year-old patient was nonverbal autistic, it was anything but routine.

Tags

Recommended for you