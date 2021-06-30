Tullahoma Parks and Recreation will soon be able to make some major changes to its dog park, thanks to a grant from the Boyd Foundation.
The parks and recreation department was one of 15 communities across the state to receive a Dog Park Dash grant from the Boyd Foundation totaling over $400,000 in grant funds. According to the Boyd Foundation, the purpose of the grants is to help make Tennessee one of the most pet-friendly in the nation.
The city’s parks and rec team worked to complete the application for the $25,000 grant earlier this year, according to Program Manager and Forrester Lyle Russell. The grant will help the city improve its existing dog park, which is located at Waggoner Park off the New Manchester Highway on the northeast side of town.
Pet Village Bark Park, the official name of the city’s dog park, was established in 2015 on a $30,000 budget for chain-link fencing, concrete work, dedicated water lines and park furniture. It is formed of two sections, one for large dogs and another for small dogs, covering 29,000 square feet, with an entrance gazebo that was added later. Currently, the park shares its parking area with an adjacent Little League park, meaning it sees significant pet traffic on the weekends.
According to the grant application Russell completed, the parks and recreation department put out social media surveys on what the public wanted to see in the dog park, which yielded answers several parks staff had not considered.
“Requests were made for picnic tables, additional shade and upgraded playground and agility equipment for the dogs in each section,” Russell said in the application. “We’ve also been asked for a solo-dog area for dogs that do not play well with others but still want a place to play. To address that, an expansion is proposed to the left side, adding a third fenced area that would increase the overall fenced area to a full acre. This solo area would also be utilized by our animal shelter for a potential adoption play area, where prospective adopters could take the dogs to play and see them outside a shelter environment prior to adoption.”
Upon receipt of the grant, Russell added to the application, the parks and recreation department would potentially plan a ribbon cutting for all the renovations done to the dog park to coincide with the city’s annual Bark in the Park event, which is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 6 this year.
“Jenny and I love to see the enthusiasm for our pets from so many Tennessee communities who competed for these grants,” Randy Boyd, co-founder of The Boyd Foundation, said. “We are honored to support them in their work. We have been impressed with the dozens of parks built from Dog Park Dash grants over the last three years and cannot wait to see how these new winners make their contributions a better place for people and pets.”
The Dog Park Dash grants are part of a 2018 commitment from The Boyd Foundation. At that time, the foundation launched a $3 million commitment and sought to build 100 dog parks across Tennessee. To date, the foundation has awarded over 80 communities in the Volunteer State with grant funding.
The foundation itself also got its start in 2018. Led by current UT President Randy Boyd, his wife, Jenny, their sons, Thomas and Harrison, and daughter-in-law, Lindsey, Boyd and family are dedicated to helping communities across Tennessee make themselves more pet-friendly. The foundation was created out of Jenny Boyd’s passion for promoting animal welfare.
According to Russell, a public input meeting for the grant funds will be planned in order to get a final list of additions to the dog park. Check future editions of The News for that date.
The grant is also a fully-funded one, meaning no matching funds are required from the city.