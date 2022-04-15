Coffee County Realty and Auction would like to announce Candi Dorman as the new Principal Broker at the Tullahoma office. Candi has worked closely with owners Jimmy and Nancy Jernigan as Nancy’s assistant for over 17 years and has held her real estate license for 5 years.
“We have great agents in the Tullahoma Office,” the company said in its announcement. “Candi has worked hard and has gained our trust to ensure the Tullahoma Office is in good hands. Candi is like family to us, and we could not be prouder of her and her accomplishments. This promotion is so well deserved. Candi and her family have been a Tullahoma resident for many years.”
Dorman said “I am excited to start this new journey as Principal Broker and am so thankful for the time the Jernigan’s have invested in me to prepare me for this transition. It is an honor to work with such hardworking and ethical agents. Jimmy and Nancy Jernigan have built such a strong successful company, I feel incredibly blessed to be trusted with this opportunity at Coffee County Realty & Auction.”
Candi Dorman will continue to serve her loyal clients and help meet all their real estate needs as well as taking on this new role as Principal Broker at Coffee County Realty.