After more than 10 years at their Hillsboro Boulevard location in Manchester, Dotson’s Country Market has a new home just down the street at 1306 Hillsboro Boulevard.
Co-owner Kathy Stamey said the business leased their previous location at 738 Hillsboro Boulevard, and that building is going to be torn down to build an office building.
Stamey, who operates the store with her husband Eddie and granddaughter Kisha Thayer, said she is excited for Dotson’s Country Market to officially be open at its new location.
“We love Manchester,” she said. “Manchester has been really good to us.”
Originally founded by her parents James and Edna Dotson during the 1950s, there have now been five generations involved with the family business.
“I grew up in the fruit markets,” Stamey said. “My mom and dad started Dotson’s in Sale Creek, Tennessee.”
“I have two brothers and one of my brothers has Dotson’s in Winchester, and it has been there since the 1970s,” Stamey added.
Granddaughter Kisha Thayer said Dotson’s stocks a variety of fresh produce, Tennessee Mountain Honey, Amish products as well as plants in the spring and fall and Christmas Trees and wreaths during the holiday season.
Thayer said some of the store’s best-selling items are fresh tomatoes, honey and Amish pickled baby beets.
Stamey said she is very proud and thankful to see the business founded by her parents continuing on nearly 70 years later.
“People feel welcome and they feel the atmosphere of family when they are shopping with us,” she said. “I feel very blessed that through all the things the economy has been through we still are here.”
Dotson’s Country Market is currently open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.