DMA Refresh and Rainn

The newest mural “Refresh and Take Breath” by Dariá Hammond resides next to another DMA-events mural “Rainn” by Eric “Mobe” Bass. 

 Photo provided

Local art nonprofit Do More Art-events (DMA-events) has added another mural to downtown Tullahoma.

According to President Kristin Luna, the latest mural “Refresh and Take Breath” is by Huntsville artist Dariá Hammond and resides in DMA alley next to another DMA-events mural “Rainn” on properties owned by Sharon and Norm Blair, who own of Memories Antiques at 117 W. Lincoln St.

DMA Refresh Dariá Hammond

Huntsville artist Dariá Hammond works on her mural while seven month pregnant.
DMA Alley

“Refresh and Take Breath” joins several other murals in DMA Alley.