Local art nonprofit Do More Art-events (DMA-events) has added another mural to downtown Tullahoma.
According to President Kristin Luna, the latest mural “Refresh and Take Breath” is by Huntsville artist Dariá Hammond and resides in DMA alley next to another DMA-events mural “Rainn” on properties owned by Sharon and Norm Blair, who own of Memories Antiques at 117 W. Lincoln St.
The journey to bring Hammond’s art to Tennessee was a journey of perseverance according to Luna. Originally, Hammond was going to paint a portrait in Jackson as part of DMA-events’ “Wall of Women” to bring art to rural communities, but as they hired Hammond to commission the piece the city backed out of the program.
“We loved her work, her mission and the fact that her art is so ingrained in her faith,” Luna said. “So we made it our personal goal to get her art up in Tennessee however we could.”
Luna said they were supposed to install the piece in Manchester earlier this summer, but that project fell through as well. Fortunately, the Blairs offered space on their properties for the piece. After the wall was prepped and primed, as part of the partnership, Hammond drove up from Huntsville to Tullahoma on three separate days to work on the piece, all the while being seven-months pregnant.
“I love taking time to create spiritual and fulfilling messages for those that will cross my artwork's path,” Hammond said. “[Refresh and Take Breath] is a visual reminder to realign with what is good, with what revitalizes and what strengthens. ‘Refresh and Take Breath’ could be for the person who had a long day and needs to put his / her feet up. Or she could be a message for the one who has been grieving for years or has been experiencing pain for months. Regardless of how challenging it may look, be renewed and be restored."
Luna said since DMA-events as started its efforts in downtown Tullahoma, it has been able to “turn vandalization into beauty” by creating an outdoor emerging artists' gallery that includes original work by Nikki Weisman, Morgan Oswald, Jenalee Ipock, Scott van Velsor, JUURI, Mobe, Nathan Brown and now Hammond.
“In the future, we would love to see the city purchase the property that abuts Wall Street and turn it into a pocket park as a way to build upon our efforts in downtown Tullahoma and create a needed third space for residents, in addition to hanging string lights for safety and maybe adding some landscaping for further beautification.”
About DMA-events, Inc.
DMA-events is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in May 2018 as a way to harness and inspire the imaginative spirit found in all of humanity by removing some of the barriers to entry of the creative process. DMA-event’s Walls for Women program was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution’s state public relations and media award for commitment to historic preservation, education and patriotism consistent with the DAR mission. All of DMA-events’ murals can be found here: http://bit.ly/DMAMuralMap.