Marissa Drummond

 Photo provided

Tullahoma High School senior Marissa Drummond received exciting news when she was notified that she is this year’s recipient of the Silver Key award from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Drummond’s accolade stems from a poem she penned titled “Die Twice.” Earlier this school year, THS Art Teacher Kelly Orr encouraged her National Art Honor Society students to submit some of their writings or artwork to the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.