Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital has named Gina Dudley as the new Director of Clinics.
Dudley began her role as Director of Clinics last month. She oversees the day-to-day operations of the clinics which includes the clinics’ finances, quality metrics, general patient care satisfaction and making sure that the clinics and staff are doing everything the best way they can for the community. The clinics she oversees include Vanderbilt Integral Practices Internal Medicine at 1805 N. Jackson St., Suite 100; Vanderbilt Integral Practices Internal Medicine at 1330 Cedar Lane, Suite 100; Vanderbilt Integral Practices Women’s Health at 1440 Cedar Lane, Suite 200; and Vanderbilt Integral Practices Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at 1805 N. Jackson St., Suite 300.
Dudley is a longtime Bedford County native who has family ties in the Coffee-Bedford communities going as far back as the 1700s. She said she recalls her and her family going back and forth to Tullahoma.
“Coming to Tullahoma was something we always did back when Castner Knott was over here,” Dudley said.
Dudley’s career in the medical field began in high school when she served as a candy striper, hospital volunteer, at Bedford County Medical Center, now called Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital, which was an experience she really enjoyed. When she enrolled in nursing school, she took a part-time job as a nurse technician at the hospital.
It was here when she realized she loved working and giving back to her local community.
“I had big ideas of where I wanted to be, but when I started working back at the hospital locally I realized how much I loved giving back to my community,” she said.
Dudley began her nursing career as a registered nurse for Bedford County Medical Center in 1994 and joined Vanderbilt in 2004. She said one of the great things about Vanderbilt is that the leadership is always supportive in its encouragement for growth and identifying talent in people and really working that person up. Now Dudley hopes to do the same in her role.
“That is something I strive to be and one of the things that probably makes me the happiest with my job is knowing that I can support others, help them grow their careers and reach their goals.”
Dudley said she was happy with the news that Vanderbilt acquired Harton Hospital in January 2021 as not only will it be able to grow and provide more care to the community, but as a way for her get back to the community.
“I wanted to be a part of that because my family and friends live here and it’s important for me to provide this care to everyone,” Dudley said.
She added her knowing she is staying in the community and providing the best quality care to their patients gives her the feeling of giving back as well as receiving feedback from patients when she’s out in the community.
Since taking the position, she said it has been wonderful and has enjoyed seeing and hearing the interactions with the nurses, doctors and patients.
“There’s such a sense of family and so much care and kindness,” Dudley said. “It’s just wonderful seeing the interactions and being a part of that. In general, everybody has been very welcoming and it has been a great experience.”
Another aspect Dudley is excited about in her position is seeing how Vanderbilt’s investments benefit the community as well, like the physical renovations at the hospital.
“You can walk-in to the hospital and see all the changes that are occurring physically,” she said. “There is constantly new flooring being put in new areas, painting and repair of the elevator that hasn’t worked for many years. It is great to be seeing all that kind of investment in the actual physical structures here.”
Another aspect Dudley is excited about is seeing and assessing what the needs of the community are and seeing what specialties that are needed to be added and supported.
“So there is a lot of in-depth looking at what is actually needed and how can we fulfill those needs, and that is very exciting for me as over the years we have lost a lot of providers in this year and it is good to see us looking at what growth needs to occur.”
Now that Dudley is back in the community and working with the teams at the clinics, she said it feels like being home, which she calls “a wonderful feeling.”
“To be able to work with these teams and helping them grow individually and supporting them brings me tons of joy,” she said. “It’s really important to me to be able to do that.”