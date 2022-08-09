In the late summer months, the Tullahoma High School Music Department received some exciting news as junior Anne Duncan was named an All-National Honor Choir Member.
“When I first learned that I was selected to the All-National Honor Choir, I was speechless. I immediately called my family and close friends to tell them. I just couldn’t believe that I had been selected. I am so excited that I get the opportunity to sing with other very talented people my age and learn new vocal techniques to improve my voice.”
Last semester, Duncan was selected to the Tennessee All-State Choir, which made her eligible to audition for the All-National Honor Choir. Duncan recorded a video of her singing “Ae Fond Kiss” by Robert Burns for her audition.
“I spent about a month practicing the piece and submitted my recording a day before the deadline,” Duncan said. “I had to sing the piece Acappella with no background music, which made it more difficult to stay on tempo since I didn’t have an instrument as a reference.”
While challenging, Duncan’s audition was accepted, and she learned the news in the middle of July. Her chorus teacher, Melissa Hinds, shared Duncan’s excitement when the news broke that she had been selected.
“I am so proud of Anne for successfully auditioning for National Honor Choir,” Hinds said. “She prepared for this audition on her own during the busiest time of the school year. This achievement is a testament to Anne’s commitment, hard work and musicianship, as well as the support of her family and friends. The excellence of the music program at THS is only going to rise because of students like Anne Duncan.”
Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick added his congratulations on Duncan’s success. He also pointed out the hard work of every student and staff member in the THS music program.
“This is quite an honor for Anne and for the THS Choral Department,” Quick said. “THS has long been known to produce some of the most amazing talents in the state, and Anne has done an excellent job keeping with that tradition. Not only does she excel in singing, but she is also an outstanding performer in the classroom. I am so excited for Anne and her future, not to mention the future of our Choral Department under the outstanding leadership of Melissa Hinds.”
Following the announcement, Duncan will travel to Baltimore in November to perform with the other All-National Honor Choir members.
“I am super excited about traveling to Maryland in November,” Duncan said. “The thing I’m excited about the most is getting to sing with everyone and hear the heavenly sound of all those beautiful voices coming together. Being a part of that sound is like being in another world.”