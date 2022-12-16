County music star and Grand Ole Opry member Dustin Lynch made his grand return to Tullahoma for his “Dustin Lynch and Friends” benefit concert where $30,000 was raised for three local nonprofit organizations.

The traditional concert returned Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, in the Tullahoma High School auditorium after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the two-year gap, Lynch made up for lost time as he along with his band and fellow Nashville songwriters Hunter Phelps, Jorden Minton and Jordan Reynolds, who all have written songs for artists like Dan + Shay, Chris Lane, HARDY, Justin Bieber and so on, hit the stage and performed an 18-song set list for the sold-out crowd of over 700.

