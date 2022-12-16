County music star and Grand Ole Opry member Dustin Lynch made his grand return to Tullahoma for his “Dustin Lynch and Friends” benefit concert where $30,000 was raised for three local nonprofit organizations.
The traditional concert returned Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, in the Tullahoma High School auditorium after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the two-year gap, Lynch made up for lost time as he along with his band and fellow Nashville songwriters Hunter Phelps, Jorden Minton and Jordan Reynolds, who all have written songs for artists like Dan + Shay, Chris Lane, HARDY, Justin Bieber and so on, hit the stage and performed an 18-song set list for the sold-out crowd of over 700.
Lynch, Phelps, Minton and Reynolds talked about each song’s origins, told stories from their time in the industry from meeting certain artists to seeing their songs performed for the first time and joking with each other while maintaining engagement with the crowd. Lynch specifically talked about how it was humbling for him to be back in his hometown and being in the choir room, where his meet and greet took place, brought back the memory of him getting his first C-grade.
“It’s good to be back on this lovely stage,” Lynch said.
For Lynch, while he performed songs from his recent albums he played “Last Lap” from his self-titled debut album, which he said was the first time he performed the song in a decade. He also performed his latest single “Wood on the Fire” which he told the audience that it was the first time he played it with Phelps since their songwriters’ trip they took. He added one of his favorite things about the benefit show was the unpredictability of who was going to show up, as well as who the beneficiaries will be.
“Nobody knows who is going to show up on stage, including myself sometimes, and nobody knows who on this incredible night of charity, that these guys on stage who are giving their time as well, are benefiting,” Lynch said.
After his performance of “Wood on the Fire,” Lynch proceeded to announce the nonprofit organizations that were selected. Lynch told the audience one of the most rewarding things about putting the show together is looking through the list charitable organizations that is sent to him and seeing all the people who are doing great things for the community.
“The list keeps growing year after year, and it’s so cool to see the love and the gift of giving this time of year,” he said.
This year’s recipients were the Tullahoma Sports Council, Shepherd’s House and the Hands-On Science Center. All the organizations received $10,000 each, adding up to $30,000. Representatives from each organization and thanked both Lynch and the audience for their time and donations.
The Tullahoma Sports Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help make Tullahoma and the surrounding area a premier sports and recreation destination, increase the city’s economic development and promoting annual sporting and recreation events to improve the quality of life for underprivileged children.
Shepherd’s House is a nonprofit organization that helps to provide shelter and food to women and children awaiting housing, assisting with finding a job or career, housing applications and assisting with earning a GED if needed. They are also provide financial assistance for transportation cost, driver’s licenses, birth certificates, and social security cards for our residents. Amy Hill accepted on behalf of Shepard’s House and thanked everyone for supporting them.
The Hands-On Science Center is a museum/education-based center that helps to promote the teaching and learning of science, math and STEM to children, teachers and all other people of all ages.
The concert also benefitted the Tullahoma Fire Department, as every person who attended brought in a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to the department’s annual toy drive, which included Lynch bringing a sack of toys for the toy drive prior to the show.
To wrap up the concert, the final song of the night was Lynch’s single “Thinking ‘Bout You,” featuring MacKenzie Porter from his 2022 album “Blue in the Sky,” which was nominated for 2022 American Music Awards for Favorite Country Song. Lynch said that since Porter wasn’t there that night, he needed someone to help him, so he asked someone the audience, picking Little Miss Oklahoma Julianne Nguyen.
Julianne had surprised him earlier in the day during the meet and greet as she traveled from Oklahoma to be at the concert. According to Lynch, she helped sponsor the event with her own money as she is a big fan of his. According to her Little Miss Oklahoma Princess of America Facebook page, she has dreamed of singing with Lynch since she was 4-years-old and has sang with him nine times since meeting him last year.
Lynch thanked everyone for coming out and said he can’t wait to return next year. Lynch’s music can found on all streaming platforms and retailers.