While making noise with his neon-buzzed “Party Mode” single nearing Top 15, Broken Bow Records star and Tullahoma’s own Dustin Lynch’s history-making “Thinking ‘Bout You (featuring MacKenzie Porter)” just secured his first American Music Awards nomination for Favorite Country Song.
The 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs), the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8/7c on ABC. Voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter.
“Wow, it’s just so amazing what incredible milestones ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’ has accomplished as a song. This honor, plus the fact that the AMAs are fan-voted, really means a lot to me and MacKenzie [Porter]. A big thank you to the AMAs for my first nomination,” Lynch said. “We’re in some great company, artists that we both really admire, and we can’t wait to celebrate Country music with y’all this year!”
As heard on his fifth studio album “Blue in the Sky”, the Platinum, six-week #1 collaboration is the longest-running Top 10 single in Billboard Country Airplay chart history at 28 weeks, and was announced by Country Aircheck as the #1 Top Airplay Song of 2022 so far. The Lynch, Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, and Will Weatherly co-write is his eighth U.S. and second Canadian #1 at Country radio, as well as his third career chart-topper as a songwriter. Garnering over 300 million global on-demand streams to date, the adjoining music video has also surpassed 14 million views.
With just three November dates left on his in-demand Party Mode Tour, Lynch presented his upcoming tour mate Kane Brown recently as an honoree at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.
Dustin Lynch has "built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard), achieving eight #1s, four Top 5 albums, ten Gold and Platinum certified singles, and tallying over 3.3 billion global on-demand streams. Recently releasing slow burner “Wood On The Fire” and expanding the Party Mode Tour into the fall, Lynch’s fifth studio album, “Blue in the Sky”, features Platinum, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter),” nearly Top 15 neon-buzzed single “Party Mode,” and “Fish in the Sea.”
“Dustin Lynch's New Music Will Have You Embracing the Party 24/7,” hails E! News, as the good time follow-up to “TULLAHOMA” (named in honor of his hometown) – which delivered consecutive Platinum chart-toppers: “Ridin’ Roads” and “Good Girl,” in addition to Gold, Top 5 hit “Momma’s House.”
Since his Platinum breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, Lynch’s headlined packed venues and toured with Country’s biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Kane Brown next spring. Likewise, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.