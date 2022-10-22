Dustin Lynch Thinking 'Bout You
Photo provided

While making noise with his neon-buzzed “Party Mode” single nearing Top 15, Broken Bow Records star and Tullahoma’s own Dustin Lynch’s history-making “Thinking ‘Bout You (featuring MacKenzie Porter)” just secured his first American Music Awards nomination for Favorite Country Song.

The 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs), the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8/7c on ABC. Voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter.