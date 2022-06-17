Shortly before surprising CMA Fest goers with a pop-up performance during the June 9 nightly concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Broken Bow Records star Dustin Lynch got a surprise of his own backstage with a plaque presentation by Pandora, awarding him with the elite BILLIONAIRE honor. The Tullahoma native has surpassed two billion lifetime spins since his 2012 breakout. Lynch now joins other billionaires on Pandora’s Country Billionaires station.
“Wow, this is such an honor. Pandora, thank you so much for sharing my music all around the world,” Lynch said. “It’s been 10 amazing years of reaching milestone moments and this is definitely one I won’t forget. I’m constantly blown away by the continued support from everyone, especially fans, and I’m just so grateful. We’re only getting started.”
Taking the excitement to the satellite stage, Lynch was joined by MacKenzie Porter to play their PLATINUM, six-week #1 collaboration “Thinking ‘Bout You” – the longest-running Top 10 in Billboard Country Airplay chart history at 28 weeks – for the 50,000 people in attendance at the concert.
Dustin Lynch has "built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard), achieving eight #1s, four Top 5 albums, nine GOLD and PLATINUM certified singles, and tallying over 3.3 BILLION global on-demand streams.
Expanding his PARTY MODE TOUR into the fall, Lynch’s fifth studio album, BLUE IN THE SKY, is out now and features PLATINUM, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” plus current neon-buzzed single - Party Mode.
“Dustin Lynch's New Music Will Have You Embracing the Party 24/7,” hails E! News, as the good time follow-up to TULLAHOMA – which delivered consecutive PLATINUM chart-toppers: “Ridin’ Roads” and “Good Girl,” in addition to GOLD, Top 5 hit “Momma’s House.” Since his PLATINUM breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, Lynch has headlined packed venues and toured with Country’s biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Brad Paisley. Likewise, the Tullahoma native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.