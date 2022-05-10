The Elk River District of the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America has recognized Patrick Eagan, presenting him with the Middle Tennessee Council 2022 Good Scout Award.
The Middle Tennessee Council Good Scout Award is the Middle Tennessee Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor given to individuals and institutions whose personal and public contributions enhance the community as well as the world they live in.
Eagan was presented the award during the Tullahoma Good Scout Luncheon, which took place recently at the Lakewood Golf and Country Club. Col. Beverly Lee (USAF, retired), a former Girl Scout, presented the award to Eagan.
Lee said it was an honor to present Eagan and said sometimes when someone takes time to look back on one’s history they can “weave the fabric of someone’s character and understand just how and why they have influenced so many people’s lives.”
Lee talked about Eagan’s background, where he grew up in Murfreesboro and was a Boy Scout in his own right. After graduating from Murfreesboro Central High School, Eagan attended the University of the South where he became an active member of the Air Force ROTC, and earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in Economics and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Air Force in 1972.
Lee said when Eagan was stationed at Carswell Air Force Base, he attended Texas Christian University, where he not only earned his master’s degree in public administration but he would also take the school’s mission statement “to educate individuals to think and act as ethical leaders and responsible citizens in the global community,” to heart. He spent the next 30 years serving all around the world from California, Texas, Guam, South Korea and numerous other assignments to safeguard the United States’ security.
“He was kind of like the city manager of our air force bases,” Lee said. “He made sure every fire department was ready for disaster, as well as our police force, security teams, schools and utilities. He made sure the base ran so we could protect our nation’s freedom.”
During his final active-duty assignment at Arnold Air Force Base, Eagan served as the Director of Support for AEDC. Eagan honorably served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and retired on September 30, 2002 after 30 years of exemplary service. Lee said Eagan has given back to the community by being a member of the Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary, the UTSI Support Council and a long time St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church.
“Pat has lived a life of service and as a result has become a successful and compassionate leader,” she said. “Throughout his career, Pat has exemplified our air force values: integrity first, service before self and excellence in everything you do.”
Eagan is currently the chairman of the Board of Ascend Federal Credit Union. During his time on the board, the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions (NACFU) named Ascend the 2015 Federal Credit Union of the Year, as well as Ascend being named “Best Credit Union to Work For” by the “Credit Union Journal” for six years in a row.
When wrapping up her speech, Lee said Eagan “embodies the spirit of the Good Scout Award,” and he is a man strong in faith and character.
Pat accepted the award and thanked everyone for the honor, and said he will continue to keeping working hard for the Tullahoma community.
“I thank you all, I’m overwhelmed and I will keep working hard,” Eagan said.