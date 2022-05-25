Local nonprofit HorsePlay Inc. has a new addition to its sensory trial thanks to Eagle Scout Kaitlyn Brown.
Tullahoma High School student Kaitlyn Brown is a member of Scouts BSA Troop 1581 and joined the troop in July 2019. In under three years of joining, Kaitlyn achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, where she is not only the first Eagle Scout in her troop but the first female Eagle Scout in the Elk River District in Middle Tennessee Council Scouts BSA. She is also the first female Order of the Arrow member in her troop and the district.
To become an Eagle Scout, each scout must complete their Eagle Scout Project. The Eagle Scout Project provides the scout the opportunity to demonstrate leadership while completing services on a project to benefit their community. When it came to deciding what her project should be, Kaitlyn said she reached out to HorsePlay Program Coordinator Hollie Holder to see what were the nonprofit’s needs. When Holder presented the option of needing a communications board for HorsePlay’s Sensory Trail, Kaitlyn said she knew what she wanted to do.
“I have some friends who are nonverbal and so I was like ‘they could also use a sensory trail communications board,’ so that’s where we started,” Kaitlyn said.
Kaitlyn has also spent the last few years volunteering at HorsePlay Inc., where she officially began to volunteer on her own when she was 13-years old, so she knew for her Eagle Scout Project HorsePlay would be the beneficiary.
Once she received approval of the project, Kaitlyn began the process of gathering the necessary funding, supplies and support to start creating the communications board. According to Kaitlyn, she started the process in October and started on the project in December. From there, she reached out to friends, family and other scouts to assist her in creating the communications board.
The project was described as detailed, intricate, and creative and required a fair amount of engineering to install. The wooden graphics on the board are laser cut, hand painted, epoxy covered and attached to metal trays that are magnetically mounted to the board itself. The design will allow the graphics to be easily changed/moved and taken down for off season storage. The pictures, inspired by the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS), will allow HorsePlay’s participants, especially those that are nonverbal, to easily choose activities by pointing while riding the horses. The board itself is 4-by-8 feet stained plywood board mounted on large 16 feet by a 6-by-6 inch pressure treated posts and was placed into 30-inch holes, secured with concrete.
Kaitlyn said the total number of hours of the project was 219.5 hours, and the number of volunteers, ranging from scouts to family, at various points was 25 people. She said she is looking forward to seeing the kids at HorsePlay using the communications board.
“I feel like it will be very beneficial down [at the Sensory Trail] and they can kind of pick the station they want to go to,” she said. “Previously the instructor would say ‘here’s where you are going, have fun,’ and they couldn’t say if they liked it or didn’t but now they can and pick where they want to go.”
Kaitlyn thanked all the members and families of Troop 1581 and her Scoutmaster Elaine Posanka for assisting with the work days and installation. She also thanked several members of the community who donated to the project’s success, including Lowe’s Home Improvement, Builders’ Supply, Christopher Equipment Inc, Sherwin Williams, Kay Cushing at K’s Magic Laser, Eddie and Emily Rainey, mentor/HorsePlay board member Lt Col PJ Bailey (USAF retired), HorsePlay board member Frank Henderson, HorsePlay President Kirsten Lambert and sponsor/Program Coordinator Hollie Holder, her family and friends.
She said from the beginning of the project to its completion, she learned that in order to accomplish special things as a leader, it requires all the unique, special talents and gifts that many people contribute as a team to a project’s success.
“It’s a lesson I’ll carry with me throughout my life,” Kaitlyn said.