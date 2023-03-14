Two students with perfect attendance were recognized at East Lincoln Elementary School Thursday as Sunrise Rotary and Highland Rim Bike Club rebooted their Wheels in Motion partnership.
Second-grader Emerson Carballo Rivera and fifth-grader Chloe George were each presented with bicycles provided by Sunrise Rotary and helmets from Highland Rim Bike Club. TPD officer Rocky Ruehling was also part of the program, talking with students at the school assembly about bike safety.
“Wheels in Motion had been a constant for our two clubs for a number of years,” said Sunrise president Kathy Rose. “After a three-year hiatus, we are proud to be able to recognize students once again who exemplify the principles of Rotary’s Four-Way Test: 1. Is it the truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Emerson and Chloe are examples of the test in action. We are proud to be able to recognize them.”
Sunrise Rotary plans to renew the practice of awarding a bike quarterly. They hope to recognize another student in May.
“We appreciate the partnership we have renewed with the Highland Rim bikers and the TPD,” Rose added.
According to their website, the Highland Rim Bicycle Club was chartered in 1974 by Bill Rennhack, Don Frazine and Dale Smith, under a different name, Highland Rimmers Bicycle Club. The name was changed to Highland Rim Bicycle Club in 2011.
It is a non-profit corporation chartered by the State of Tennessee whose objects and purposes are to promote the general interests of bicycling in all its phases; to encourage and facilitate touring meets, races, cycle outings and all forms of recreational cycling activities; to defend and protect the rights of bicyclists; to promote public awareness of the bicycle as a vehicle for pleasure, health, and economical transportation; and to cooperate with public authorities in the observance of all traffic regulations.