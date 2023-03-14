Rotary bike photo
Photo provided

Two students with perfect attendance were recognized at East Lincoln Elementary School Thursday as Sunrise Rotary and Highland Rim Bike Club rebooted their Wheels in Motion partnership.

Second-grader Emerson Carballo Rivera and fifth-grader Chloe George were each presented with bicycles provided by Sunrise Rotary and helmets from Highland Rim Bike Club. TPD officer Rocky Ruehling was also part of the program, talking with students at the school assembly about bike safety.