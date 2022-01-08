VTHH 1st Baby of the Year 2022

Haley Echols holds her son, Augustus Orion Mines, who was the first baby born at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at 5:36 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, with delivering physician Ginny Barton, left, and Eric Hartley, the director of labor and delivery.

 Photo provided

It took a few days to happen, but the Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital welcomed the first baby born in 2022 Monday, Jan. 3.

The women’s center located inside the hospital welcomed Augustus Orion Mines at 5:36 p.m. Monday to parents Haley Echols and Mike Mines. Augustus weighed 8 pounds, 10.5 ounces and was 21.15 inches long at his arrival in the world from physician Ginny Barton.

Augustus is the younger brother of Karter, 9 and Kennedy, 5.

For delivering the first baby of 2022, Echols and Mines were presented with a celebration meal, a basket of baby items, a Walmart gift card, special birth announcements and plenty of diapers for the family.

“We truly appreciate all those who choose us to be a part of the arrival of their new family members,” Director of Labor and Delivery Eric Hartley, RN, said. “The first baby of a new year gives everyone an opportunity to celebrate ant reflect on the amazing possibilities of the upcoming year.”

Tags

Managing Editor

Erin McCullough has won awards for her news reporting, community lifestyles and education reporting in the three years she's been a journalist. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and currently lives in Tullahoma with her cat, Luna.

Recommended for you