It took a few days to happen, but the Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital welcomed the first baby born in 2022 Monday, Jan. 3.
The women’s center located inside the hospital welcomed Augustus Orion Mines at 5:36 p.m. Monday to parents Haley Echols and Mike Mines. Augustus weighed 8 pounds, 10.5 ounces and was 21.15 inches long at his arrival in the world from physician Ginny Barton.
Augustus is the younger brother of Karter, 9 and Kennedy, 5.
For delivering the first baby of 2022, Echols and Mines were presented with a celebration meal, a basket of baby items, a Walmart gift card, special birth announcements and plenty of diapers for the family.
“We truly appreciate all those who choose us to be a part of the arrival of their new family members,” Director of Labor and Delivery Eric Hartley, RN, said. “The first baby of a new year gives everyone an opportunity to celebrate ant reflect on the amazing possibilities of the upcoming year.”