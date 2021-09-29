Students at West Middle School got an opportunity to hear from an award-winning author about the importance of reading and how to not judge a book by its cover.
Dusti Bowling began her career as an author in 2008 and writes middle school grade fiction and chapter books for elementary students. Bowling said she is a writer today because of the books she loved and what they did for her.
“I had a tough time growing up and had a lot of issues happening at home and they were an escape for me.” Bowling said. “They took me away from a lot of my troubles and I fell in love with it.”
She was making her way to the Tennessee Association of School Librarians (TASL) conference to accept the Volunteer State Book Award for her book, “Insignificant Events in the life of a Cactus,” and reached out to various schools to see if she can visit and talk to the students.
“I thought since I was out here I wanted to see if any schools wanted to do some school visits and I’ll be doing school visits before going to the conference,” Bowling said.
She said representatives from the conference reached out to various schools in the state and WMS was one of the schools who welcomed Bowling to campus. Throughout the day Bowling talked to each grade about herself, her books and themes she writes and why reading is important.
Her first published book is “Insignificant Events in the life of a Cactus,” which focuses on 13-year old Aven Green, who was born without arms, moves from Kansas to Arizona as her parents took jobs in running a rundown western amusement park. She has trouble adjusting due to being in a new environment and the school children acting weird around her. She meets a boy named Conner, who also feels isolated because his disability in having Tourette’s syndrome, and become friends as they solve a mystery at the amusement park.
Bowling’s inspiration goes back years for her, when her cousin Sgt. John Kyle Daggett was severely injured and lost his eye and arm. She start doing research about what his life could be like with one arm but find out that there wasn’t any children’s books with characters like that. She said she considered writing a story, but when Daggett died she put the idea on hold. It was wasn’t until a few years later when she found a video online about a woman who was born with no arms.
“I came across a video of a woman online named Barbie Thomas and in the video she was working out in the gym, folding towels and changing her baby’s diaper and she was doing everything with her feet because she didn’t have arms,” Bowling said. “I started doing a lot research after that on people who live without arms and all the things they can do without their arms.”
Some other people she found were Jessica Cox, who was the first woman to pilot a plane without arms by using her feet, and Matthew Stutzman, an archer who competed in the Paralympics and Tisha Shelton, who has a YouTube channel called Tisha Unarmed where she shows her life and what she does without arms. All of these real life people Bowling discovered over the years helped her to create her character Aven Green.
Bowling said in her presentation she hopes to encourage the students to show empathy to others with challenges.
“All of my books are really focus on shining a light on different challenges that a lot of different children are facing,” Bowling said. “I want to preach empathy for children with different challenges and to get to know one another even when we may have some fear about others who are different from us.”
She also wants the students to know the importance of reading and lowering their time looking at screens, as reading was her escape from the world when she was their age.
“I’m really grateful when I was growing up I didn’t have all the screens that kids have today because I know it would have impacted me,” Bowling said. “I don’t know if I would be the writer I am now, so I really try to encourage them as much as possible to read more as less screens will make a difference in your life.”
For more about Bowling and her books go to www.dustibowling.com.