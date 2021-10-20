The Coffee County Adult Education program has a new home to help adults wanting to get their high school diploma.
The Adult Education program, a program by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, has begun its classes earlier this month at the resource center for Catholic Charities of Tennessee at 103 S.E. Atlantic St. The classes were taking place at the Adult Learning Center in the Community School Services building, formerly the Old West, at 301 W. Decherd St. but Literacy Council member Dot Watson revealed they were informed by Tullahoma City Schools Director Dr. Catherine Stephens they would need to leave by the end of April due to the establishment of the Tullahoma Virtual Academy.
Watson said Stephens was very nice about the situation by giving them a few weeks to pack up and move and offered assistance with leaving and packing.
Local Coffee County instructor Scott Riddell said when it was time to leave they were winding down classes as they did not want get any new students stuck in limbo while a new location was found.
After a few months of teaching out of the back of their vehicles, the adult education program found a new home to teach at Catholic Charities. Riddell said it was nice to have a building and for now the classes are being kept to a more individual program where one to two people are in at a time instead of having massive classes.
“It is very streamlined and made it a whole lot more efficient,” Riddell said. “People can come in and pursue their diploma. It’s kind of eliminated some of the ones who used it for the social aspect of it.”
Watson said the Literacy Council is proud of what Riddell did to make sure students could still come in and get their education.
“As soon as they let me back in that door, that’s what people wanted,” Riddell said. “They wanted that one on one interaction.”
When it first shut down, Riddell was able to create a Google classroom, Facebook page and website for the brief time period to do online classes, but soon afterwards he was given the chance to teach at the library at Community School Services building with COVID protocols in place.
For Riddell, he wanted to keep the program going.
“I didn’t want it come to a screeching halt,” Riddell said. “It helped to keep the program going.”
Classes are available at Catholic Charities Tuesday and Thursday by appointment only, as the scheduling allows Riddell to focus on students who need help with one subject instead of having a room full of students who need help in various subjects as well as mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Catholic Charities Diocese of Nashville held a joint ribbon cutting ceremony with the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at its S.E. Atlantic St. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. to celebrate its grand opening.
To make an appointment, call or text 931-215-0878. For more information about adult education they can go to needahighschooldiploma.com.