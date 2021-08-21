With the new school year underway, Tullahoma City Schools officials gathered to celebrate the eighth addition to the school system, the Tullahoma Virtual Academy.
TCS officials and guests came together at the Community School Services building—the Old West—to celebrate the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony from the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. The Tullahoma Virtual Academy (TVA) was announced back in May as an option available for students who can entirely personalize their high school education while completing their work at their own pace. The program is overseen by Virtual Director Dr. Greg English.
After the ribbon cutting ceremony, both English and TCS Director Dr. Catherine Stephens thanked attendees for attending and spoke about the virtual academy.
“On behalf of Tullahoma City Schools this year we are so thankful that you all are here,” Stephens said. “You are such an invested community and our school district.”
According to Stephens, the idea of the virtual academy began a year ago as the school board and leadership team began to come up with a strategic plan and what students’ needs were for teaching and learning with a virtual school taking over the discussion.
While the school is predominantly virtual, virtual students can come to the brick and mortar location to complete their coursework, meet with study groups or attend weekly live sessions. Students can also enjoy the Tullahoma Virtual Café set up in the building as well, with the plan to go to local businesses like bakeries and coffee shops to form partnerships.
“I don’t believe there’s another virtual academy that has anything like this for their students,” English said. “We’ve got a regular crew that has been coming in, and they are just really owning this space, which is exactly what we want.”
Along with the opening of TVA, English said he was excited about the partnerships. When English was selected for his position, he applied for and received a grant from the Tennessee Department of Education for Innovative High School Models, which is intended to foster local community partnerships that boost student college readiness and prepare high schoolers for jobs and careers in their local communities.
The school district, with Motlow State Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the city of Tullahoma, created a program called the Tullahoma Career Pathways Initiative (TCPI). English said at the center of TCPI is an internship program for the students, as TVA is going to lean heavily on career education with career and graduation coaches guiding students to potential careers by figuring out what interests them and how to get there.
For the partnership with Motlow, English hopes to expand dual enrollment options and stated two virtual reality stations are on the way for students learn how to create a virtual reality environment.
“They can create games, they can create training modules and they can actually start making money doing this within a year of starting the program,” English said. “That is something Motlow is excited about helping us with.”
For TCAT, English said because of the nature and flexibility that AC credit classes creates in students’ schedules, he hopes to maximize the number of programs students can start with TCAT and earn their certificates. As for the partnership with the city, English said the city will help with connecting with local employers to offer internships.
Stephens said the dream for TVA is to grow and expand into the lower grades and reach out to communicate with families about what that will look like.
“I’m not able to say that next year will be necessarily expanding, as we want to hone and really strengthen what we’re doing and offering at the high school level,” Stephens said, “but coming soon, lower grades will be a part of this great opportunity at the Tullahoma Virtual Academy.”